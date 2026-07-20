Western National Parks expands mission through partnership with Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, local Tucson gem

Tucson-based nonprofit education and philanthropy partner begins first collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service, supporting visitor experiences and stewardship in the Coronado National Forest

TUCSON, Ariz., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Western National Parks (WNP) announced a new partnership with the U.S. Forest Service to enhance the visitor experience at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and provide support to Coronado National Forest. On July 17, 2026, WNP began operating the Sabino Canyon store in the visitor center, offering a fresh, modern retail experience. WNP also opened operations at the store at Palisades Visitor Center, located on the scenic Catalina Highway on the way to Mount Lemmon.

Western National Parks is now partnering with the Coronado National Forest, operating new stores in the Sabino Canyon visitor center and Palisades Visitor Center (image: MaryGavanPhotos/Shutterstock).

For nearly 90 years, WNP has partnered with the National Park Service to connect people with the places they visit through education, inspiration, and community engagement. As a nonprofit organization, every purchase made in a WNP store helps support the public lands that inspired it, funding educational programs, research, visitor services, and other projects that strengthen the visitor experience and protect these natural and cultural landscapes for future generations.

"It is with tremendous gratitude that we begin this new partnership with the U.S. Forest Service at two of Tucson's most cherished public land sites," said Marie Buck, President and CEO of Western National Parks. "We are honored to help support the visitor experience at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and Palisades Visitor Center, and we look forward to working alongside Forest Service staff, dedicated volunteers, and the local community to build on the strong foundation of interpretive work that has come before us. As a Tucson-based nonprofit, it is especially meaningful to invest in these remarkable places."

"Sabino Reimagined is more than just a plan for a visitor center. It is a plan to enhance every aspect of the visitor experience. WNP is the perfect partner to make that vision a reality and we are excited to welcome them to the team," said Santa Catalina District Ranger Donato DelMastro.

WNP recognizes the strong foundation established by the previous nonprofit partner, the Public Lands Interpretive Association, and the continuing work of the dedicated volunteers, staff, partnering organizations, and community members who have supported Sabino Canyon and Palisades Visitor Center for decades. Their commitment has helped generations of visitors discover and appreciate these special places, and WNP is honored to be welcomed into this deep network of community and support.

Visitors to the store can expect a welcoming atmosphere as they browse contextually relevant products that enhance the visitor experience. Along with books, maps, locally inspired gifts, and educational merchandise, WNP will continue offering opportunities to purchase Sabino Canyon Crawler tickets in the visitor center and will introduce new interpretive materials and products developed in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service to help visitors deepen their understanding of the area's natural and cultural heritage.

"Our innovative retail team has worked with incredible efficiency and collaboration to develop products and curate an exceptional experience from the moment any visitor enters our store," explained Buck. "Through every customer purchase and our broader philanthropic efforts, we can give back to Coronado National Forest by supporting education, interpretation, visitor services, and stewardship for generations to come."

Unlike traditional retail operations, WNP's nonprofit model ensures that revenue generated through these stores is reinvested into projects and programs that enhance the visitor experience and support the long-term stewardship of Coronado National Forest. Every purchase made at the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and Palisades Visitor Center stores helps care for the places that inspired those purchases. Revenue supports education, interpretation, research, community engagement, and visitor services throughout Coronado National Forest, allowing visitors to directly contribute to the future of these remarkable public lands simply by shopping in the stores. By connecting every purchase to the stewardship of public lands, WNP's nonprofit model helps ensure that visitor support today contributes to meaningful projects for years to come.

About Western National Parks

Western National Parks is a nonprofit education and philanthropic partner of the National Park Service and the United States Forest Service, dedicated to making public lands meaningful and accessible for everyone. Since 1938, WNP has supported national parks across the West by developing products, services, and programs that enhance visitor experiences while funding education, interpretation, scientific research, and conservation initiatives. To learn more, visit wnp.org.

SOURCE Western National Parks