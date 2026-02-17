AllTrails Becomes the Official Outdoor Exploration Partner of Western National Parks

AllTrails to sponsor hiking and outdoor pages on Western National Parks' website

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllTrails, the app for exploring the outdoors, and Western National Parks (WNP), an official nonprofit education and philanthropic partner of the National Park Service, today announced a new partnership to connect more people to the beauty, history and purpose of WNP's 70+ partner parks.

AllTrails is now the official Outdoor Exploration Partner of Western National Parks.

AllTrails is investing in WNP's mission to inspire discovery, connection, advocacy and cultural understanding across the national park sites WNP serves. WNP is also a member of the AllTrails Public Lands Program , which supports visitor preparedness and trail stewardship through data-based insights. Together, AllTrails and WNP will connect more people to parks, deepen visitor experiences, and help amplify meaningful stories through the hiking and outdoor pages on WNP's new website: wnp.org .

"This investment from AllTrails is a powerful step forward for Western National Parks as we remain committed to connecting and inspiring more people to love and support our more than 70 partner parks," said Marie Buck, President and CEO of Western National Parks. "By pairing AllTrails' trusted platform with WNP's role in amplifying the diverse voices of the parks and supporting these precious cultural, natural and historical landscapes, we can help visitors see beyond the trailhead—discovering not just where the path leads, but the rich heritage and natural wonders waiting to be experienced."

As WNP's official outdoor exploration partner and sponsor of the hiking and outdoor pages on the newly redesigned wnp.org, this vital funding will amplify WNP's mission and help bring curated hiking content to millions of park visitors—content that highlights the cultural, historical and natural significance of the trails.

What this means for WNP website visitors

Curated trail lists aligned with WNP travel itineraries, including family-friendly walks, breathtaking scenic routes and must-see hikes across the West.





Cultural and historical storytelling about the Indigenous histories, rich landscapes and heritage of each place.





Opportunities for visitors to win an AllTrails Plus membership, which provides offline maps and more.





Trail-themed events that celebrate how public lands foster health, wellness and community.

"Our collaboration with the WNP team will bring inspiration and discovery to their community," says AllTrails' Head of Social Environmental Impact, Pitt Grewe. "This partnership goes beyond trails and maps; it unlocks real experiences for everyone on their outdoor adventures. Combining our platform with WNP's passion for sharing the rich stories of these places, we can help people truly connect with the national park sites they visit."

"Teaming up with AllTrails allows us to meet park visitors where they're already exploring—on the trail—and our website provides them with tools, stories and inspiration that make their adventures even more accessible and rewarding," said Michael Matthews, Chief Marketing Officer of WNP. "By working together, we can help a wider audience find their paths in our national parks."

In the months ahead, visitors will see co-branded resources on wnp.org and social media and experience new collaborative features on AllTrails.

To explore the partnership and find your next hike, visit wnp.org .

About Western National Parks

Western National Parks is a nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, supporting more than 70 national parks and public lands across the western United States through education, storytelling, and community connection. Learn more at wnp.org.

About AllTrails

AllTrails is the app for exploring the outdoors. We connect people to the outdoors, help them discover new places, and elevate their experiences on the trail. With the most comprehensive collection of trails in the world, AllTrails supports inclusive access to nature for a global community of millions of trailgoers. Download AllTrails in the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or visit AllTrails.com to learn more.

SOURCE Western National Parks