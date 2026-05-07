Western Nations Accelerate $12B Critical Mineral Initiatives as Global Export Restrictions Reach Record Highs

Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp.

USANewsGroup.com News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The money tells the story. Western governments just committed $12.1 billion in new mining project capital through 30 partnerships at the 2026 PDAC conference, while the U.S. launched its FORGE coalition, pulling in 54 nations and locking down 11 bilateral supply agreements in a single day[1]. That spending is reactive. A new OECD inventory confirms global export restrictions on critical raw materials have hit an all-time high, with supply concentration for cobalt, lithium, and rare earths now exceeding 90% among the top three producing nations[2]. The structural shift is pulling capital down the entire Western mineral pipeline, from early stage exploration to commercial production, and five companies are positioned directly in its path: GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), Almonty Industries (NASDAQ: ALM) (TSX: AII), Brixton Metals (TSXV: BBB) (OTCQX: BBBXF), NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ: NB), and Energy Fuels (NYSE-A: UUUU) (TSX: EFR).

Analysts now project the global critical minerals market will nearly double to $715 billion by 2035, with North American investment growing at the fastest rate as defense budgets, AI infrastructure, and electrification demand converge on the same finite set of inputs. An April 2026 OECD working paper on critical minerals and clean energy applications reinforces the thesis: projects offering exposure to multiple designated critical minerals across defense, energy, and technology supply chains are now attracting the strongest institutional capital[3].

GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) just announced the upsizing of its previously announced non-brokered financing to gross proceeds of up to $1.2 million—due to strong investor demand. The additional capital is set to further strengthen GoldHaven's fully funded 2026 exploration program at its flagship Magno Project in the Cassiar District of British Columbia, and it's expected to support an expanded drill campaign targeting a large-scale, multi-phase mineral system with significant and critical metals exposure, including tungsten and indium.

"The level of investor interest reflects growing recognition of the opportunity at Magno," said Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven. "With drilling set to expand beyond our initial program, we are entering a catalyst-rich phase where we can begin to test the scale of this system across multiple high-priority targets. We believe Magno has the characteristics of a large, multi-phase mineral system, and this program is a key step in advancing that potential."

Magno is a district-scale polymetallic property spanning more than 37,200 hectares, carrying silver, tungsten, lead, zinc, and indium mineralization. Tungsten is classified as a critical mineral by both the Canadian and U.S. governments, and Canada currently has no primary domestic tungsten production. GoldHaven Resources has already submitted its drill permit application at Magno and filed a technical report covering the polymetallic system, positioning the project for its first drill program as the funding comes together.

"We are entering an exciting and highly strategic phase at Magno, where multiple high-grade zones and distinct mineralization styles have now been defined across a large, consolidated land package," said Birmingham. "The combination of high-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization and growing exposure to critical minerals such as tungsten and indium continues to reinforce our view that Magno hosts the hallmarks, continues to reinforce our view that Magno is emerging as a compelling district-scale silver and critical minerals exploration opportunity in the Cassiar District."

The company is also active in Brazil, where an independent geological review of its 100%-owned Copeçal Gold Project confirmed a large-scale, structurally controlled hydrothermal gold system. The review identified higher-grade gold enrichment at the West Target tied to fold hinge structures, and copper-gold vectors at the East Target supported by zoned sulphide assemblages indicating increasing temperature at depth. A Phase II drill program at Copeçal is planned for 2026, designed to test the high-priority structural and geophysical targets identified through that review.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for GoldHaven Resources at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/23/the-goldhaven-story-two-continents-one-strategy-systematic-exploration-in-historically-productive-districts/

In other industry developments:

Almonty Industries (NASDAQ: ALM) (TSX: AII) announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Toronto, Ontario to Dillon, Montana, positioning the company closer to U.S. government agencies, defense contractors, and industrial partners following its Nasdaq listing and US$90 million IPO in July 2025 and a US$129 million follow-on financing in December 2025. The move accompanies the acquisition of Montana's Gentung Tungsten Project, expected to restart production in 2026, and deepens Almonty Industries' strategic alignment with U.S. critical mineral supply chain security.

"Relocating our headquarters to the United States is not merely symbolic," said Lewis Black, Chairman, President and CEO of Almonty Industries. "It reflects who we are – as Montana is the location of our recently acquired Gentung Tungsten Project – and where our future lies. Our investors, customers, and strategic partners are here because they recognize the urgency of building a Western tungsten supply chain free from Chinese dependence."

Almonty Industries operates the Sangdong Mine in South Korea, historically one of the world's largest and highest-grade tungsten deposits, as well as projects in Portugal and Spain. With Sangdong Phase 1 complete and Gentung on track for restart, the company is targeting a dominant position in the global non-Chinese tungsten supply chain.

Brixton Metals (TSXV: BBB) (OTCQX: BBBXF) reported the third batch of drill results from its Langis 2026 drill program at the Langis silver project in Ontario, Canada, including hole LM-26-290 with a 0.50-metre sample grading 82,334 g/t silver containing abundant native silver, representing the highest-grade single sample ever reported by the company and among the highest silver grades ever reported globally. The hole returned 11.35 metres averaging 4,560 g/t silver, with multiple additional bonanza-grade intercepts reported across the program.

"We are excited to report the third batch of drill results from the Langis 2026 drill program," said Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO of Brixton Metals. "These results are extraordinary and are among the most significant silver drilled intercepts known to the company globally. Hole LM-26-290 has delivered an exceptional result, highlighted by 82,334 g/t silver from a 0.50m core length sample containing abundant native silver."

Brixton Metals is advancing the Langis silver project in Ontario alongside its Thorn copper-gold-silver project in British Columbia, with ongoing drilling at Langis aimed at delineating the extent of bonanza-grade mineralization and establishing a mineral resource estimate.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ: NB) announced Nebraska enacted legislation giving the company greater flexibility to qualify for approximately $200 million in state tax incentives over the first ten years of operations at the Elk Creek Project in southeast Nebraska, in return for investing hundreds of millions of dollars in the state and creating approximately 450 full-time equivalent jobs. Signed by Governor Jim Pillen on April 16, 2026, the legislation extends the period during which companies must meet Tier 6 Nebraska Advantage Act employment and investment requirements.

"I want to thank Governor Pillen, Revenue Committee Chairman Brad von Gillern, Senator Hallstrom, and members of the Nebraska Unicameral for supporting this effort," said Mark A. Smith, Chairman and CEO of NioCorp Developments. "Nebraska has stood behind the Elk Creek Project from the very beginning, and this is another clear demonstration of that commitment."

The Elk Creek Project is expected to create approximately 450 permanent direct jobs in southeast Nebraska, support an estimated 2,100 additional jobs throughout the broader state economy, and generate approximately $6.59 billion in operating expenses over the project's life. NioCorp Developments is a leading U.S. critical minerals developer focused on advancing the project toward production.

Energy Fuels (NYSE-A: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) produced its first kilogram of terbium oxide at its White Mesa Mill in Utah at 99.9% purity using monazite ore sourced domestically, representing the first U.S. mine-to-oxide capability for heavy rare earth oxides in decades and the first production volumes and purities sufficient for downstream metal and alloy validation. The achievement follows production of nearly 30 kilograms of dysprosium oxide at the same purity level, with both terbium and dysprosium now subject to Chinese export controls and critical to high-performance permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, drones, robotics, and defense applications.

"This success proves we can process and produce high purity 'heavy' rare earth oxides economically and at scale in the U.S.," said Mark Chalmers, CEO of Energy Fuels. "North America will soon have a reliable and secure U.S. commercial source of these vital critical materials ensuring availability for high-performance magnet and defense technologies."

Energy Fuels has received requests from multiple magnet manufacturers and OEMs worldwide to begin product validation of its Dy and Tb oxide production. The company operates the White Mesa Mill as a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earths, and critical materials, advancing its strategy of becoming a globally significant critical material producer.

FURTHER READING: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/23/the-goldhaven-story-two-continents-one-strategy-systematic-exploration-in-historically-productive-districts/

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