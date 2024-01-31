Western New England Psychoanalytic Institute Receives Transformative $5 Million Gift

Adults and children struggling with mental health issues will benefit from more trained psychoanalysts and sliding scale fee treatment.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Western New England Institute for Psychoanalysis (WNEIP) announces the largest gift in its 72-year history: $5 million received on December 31, 2023. The contribution is held in the newly created WNEIP Clarity Endowment Fund, which is currently situated at the Greater New Haven Community Foundation. A maximum of 5% can be withdrawn from the fund each year.

This unique donation reflects the essence of psychoanalysis itself, embracing the complexity of the human psyche and the power of the unconscious mind.

Per the donor agreement, the WNEIP Clarity Endowment Fund will focus on:

Scholarships and fellowships for training the next generation of psychoanalysts Making psychoanalytic treatment more accessible

Marshal Mandelkern, MD, PhD, President of the WNEIP Board of Trustees, remarks that: "Adults, adolescents and children in Greater New Haven and beyond who are struggling with anxiety, depression or relationship issues at home, work or school, will be the beneficiaries of this transformative gift. The Board of Trustees cannot thank our anonymous donor enough for the extraordinary generosity and belief in the value of psychoanalytic treatment."

The gift ushers in a new era of possibilities and reaffirms WNEIP's unwavering commitment to advancing psychoanalytic education and treatment accessibility for future generations.

The impact of this donation extends far beyond monetary value, touching the lives of countless individuals who will benefit from the enhanced education and treatment options it enables. It speaks to the enduring power of psychoanalysis to illuminate the human condition.

About the Western New England Institute for Psychoanalysis:

Founded in 1952, Western New England Institute for Psychoanalysis is a nonprofit corporation governed by a Board of Trustees and accredited by the American Psychoanalytic Association. WNEIP is dedicated to the advancement of psychoanalysis, research, education, and the promotion of mental health. With a rich history of serving our community, we continue to embrace the core values and principles of psychoanalysis in an ever-evolving world.

Donations to WNEIP can be made through its website: www.westernnewengland.org.

