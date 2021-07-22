Western New York Small Business Owner Molly Bakewell Chamberlin Joins the New York State Mentoring Program

BUFFALO, N.Y, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Buffalo area-based Embassy Global, LLC (www.embassyglobalpr.com), a 100% woman-owned New York State small business and a worldwide strategic technical marketing, PR, business development and management consulting firm for the business-to-business high-tech manufacturing, engineering, science and related communities, today announced that its company founder and president, Molly Bakewell Chamberlin, has agreed to serve as an active, ongoing Program Ambassador for the New York State Mentoring Program (NYSMP).

Molly Bakewell Chamberlin, President & Principal Consultant, Embassy Global, LLC

The NYSMP is the first statewide and school-based one-to-one mentoring program in the United States which fully facilitates all mentee and mentor recruitment, screening (including reference checks and NYS criminal history fingerprinting), training, mentor and mentee orientations, matching, monitoring and support of participating mentors, partners, schools, and organizations.

During the 2020-2021 academic year alone, the NYSMP successfully matched 1,901 mentors with 1,901 mentees within 127 individually established mentoring programs across New York State. Since 1986, more than 200 individual school districts across New York State have successfully adopted the NYSMP as a seamless and supportive extension of their ongoing district-wide Student Support Services Teams (SST). Participating mentors under the NYSMP provide strong, enduring, professionally supported, one-to-one relationships with youth mentees, while serving as positive role models whose influence can help to change student lives for the better.

In her new pro bono capacity for the NYSMP, Ms. Bakewell Chamberlin is assisting the program's Upstate Director, Ms. Melinda Rath Sanderson, in the active recruitment, establishment, and support of additional Western New York school mentoring program participants, both within the City of Buffalo and in areas immediately south, and at the elementary, middle, and high school levels. In addition, she will be recruiting new NYSMP mentors and partners from within the local business community, while helping to further build positive grassroots visibility of the work of the NYSMP within Western New York and beyond. Ms. Bakewell Chamberlin will also serve as an ongoing, continued resource and NYSMP advocate among area schools, partners, and volunteer mentors.

Named in 2019 as one of the "Top 50 People in Sensors Technology" by Sensors Online, Ms. Bakewell Chamberlin founded the all-virtual Embassy Global in 2008 as a means of helping small-to-medium sized high-tech manufacturers to achieve accelerated sales growth within highly niche markets. The firm applies its own methods, strategies, and recognized industry subject matter expertise to help clients achieve accelerated, measurable growth. Since its founding, Embassy Global has helped more than 250 manufacturers worldwide. It is one of the first known 100% woman-led strategic technical marketing, PR and business development firms of its kind serving the Electronics, Sensors and Instrumentation, Industrial Automation, Motion Control, and related industries.

In addition to the work that the firm performs for its clients, Ms. Bakewell Chamberlin and Embassy Global have actively supported K-12 education programs, both domestically and internationally. Particular focus has remained the encouragement of students to consider pursuing careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, Mathematics (STEAM), and foreign languages, along with continued emphasis on the importance of greater diversity and inclusion within those fields.

The unique work of Ms. Bakewell Chamberlin and Embassy Global has been recently featured in the business leadership book, "7-Figure Minds: How to Grow and Lead a 7-Figure Business" by Alinka Rutkowska. It was further recognized this month by the Electronics Industry Awards in the United Kingdom, with nominations for Most Outstanding PR Firm, Academic Supporter, and Industry Personality of the Year. In addition, Ms. Bakewell Chamberlin was recently chosen, from among a select group of U.S. small business leaders, to serve as a delegate to both the Leadership and Technology Councils of the National Small Business Association (NSBA), one of the nation's oldest grassroots small business advocacy organizations. She is a graduate of Williamsville South High School, Canisius College, and was recently accepted into the Harvard Business Analytics program.

Notes Ms. Bakewell Chamberlin, "Over the course of my academic and professional careers, I have been so thankful to have had some really great mentors. I look forward to bringing that same type of support and encouragement to more Western New York students in need of positive role models. It is such an honor to be of service to Melinda Rath Sanderson, the NYSMP Upstate Office, and the Western New York Community, as an ambassador for this amazing program."

Further notes Ms. Rath Sanderson, "The New York State Mentoring Program is honored and proud to have Ms. Bakewell Chamberlin agree to join our team of committed volunteers who are inspired and motivated by our mission and vision. We guide, encourage, and support both youth and adult mentors to help make a difference in the lives of children. The Program provides both adult and student programs that are school and community based, as well as Court and College and University programs. We look forward, with Ms. Bakewell Chamberlin's help, to further growing the positive visibility and influence of the Program across New York State."

For more information about the NYSMP, or about becoming a participating school or partner, please visit www.ny.gov/mentoring. For more information about Embassy Global and its service offerings, please visit www.embassyglobalpr.com.

