Western New York Small Business Owner Molly Bakewell Chamberlin Selected as Entrepreneur Mentor for EforAll Buffalo Accelerator Program

Embassy Global, LLC today announced that its company president, Molly Bakewell Chamberlin, has been selected to serve as an Entrepreneur Mentor for the Entrepreneurship for All (EforAll) Buffalo Accelerator Program.

HAMBURG, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2010, EforAll is a U.S.-based non-profit which seeks to accelerate economic growth and social impact in local communities through inclusive entrepreneurship. As a core component, EforAll offers twice-annual dedicated start-up Accelerator Programs within the communities it serves. With a chosen group of incubator startup mentees from among dozens of applicants, the Program emphasizes diversity and inclusion, market research, collaboration, and business-to-business mentoring. Selected start-up candidates benefit from business skills training, coaching and mentorship, plus access to an engaged, supportive, and extensive professional network. EforAll Entrepreneur Mentors are chosen for their experience and commitment to mentorship, diversity & inclusion. Across a one-year commitment, the Mentor agrees to draw from their own experiences to help new entrepreneurs through the process of turning an idea into a viable, growing small business.

The EforAll Buffalo Program supports the annual launches of 30 new local start-ups, under the direction of Executive Director Juweria Dahir, a Black Muslim immigrant, and Program Manager Sonya Tareke, a woman of color. This leadership team is largely reflective of the demographics of entrepreneurs served by the Buffalo Program: 74% of whom are women; 58%, Black or Indigenous of people of color; and 46%, immigrants.

A graduate of Canisius College, Ms. Chamberlin founded her own successful start-up, the 100% woman owned and WBE certified Embassy Global, in 2008, to assist high-tech component manufacturers in accelerating their global sales growth within niche technical markets. Over the last 14 years, her firm has helped more than 200 industry brands in more than a dozen countries. She is also an active small business advocate. Since 2020, she has served as a delegate to the Leadership and Technology Councils of the Washington, DC-based National Small Business Association , one of the nation's oldest non-partisan grassroots small business advocacy organizations. She also serves as an Ambassador for the New York State Mentoring Program ( NYSMP ), where she helps to recruit new program participants.

Notes EforAll Buffalo Executive Director, Juweria Dahir, "EforAll Buffalo shares many common bonds with Molly Bakewell Chamberlin. She founded, and has succeeded long-term in operating, Embassy Global, a respected WBE in an industry where women have long been underrepresented. She has chosen to keep her business in Buffalo and to advocate for other small businesses. We honestly believe that the community should see more women like Molly, and us, in these types of leadership positions," Ms. Dahir said. "So, when we at EforAll Buffalo come into the community and say, 'You should start a business, our program is for you', and they see us as leaders, and that we can connect them with mentors like Molly, whose own businesses have succeeded locally well past the startup phase, I feel like people's guards go down and they see the possibilities for themselves." Added Ms. Dahir, "If we can help entrepreneurs to realize their dreams of owning businesses, this means that we're also helping to transform a specific area of Buffalo, as they're going to go back and tell their peers and family, 'I'm now turning my dream into a business and you can, too."

For more information about EforAll visit www.eforall.org . For more information about Embassy Global, visit www.embassyglobalpr.com

