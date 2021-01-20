Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging to Launch Great Grocery Giveaway

CLEVELAND, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging (WRAAA), is launching the "Great Grocery Giveaway," kicking off January 21st and continuing through the end of February. The purpose of this innovative program is to fill the food security gaps that exist in the community through drive-up and delivery of groceries and essential supplies to seniors and individuals in need.

WRAAA is a private, non-profit corporation designated by the State of Ohio to be the planning, coordinating, and administrative agency for federal and state aging and disability programs in Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, and Medina counties.

WRAAA's food distribution model focuses on delivering hot meals to its clients in the Agency's five county service region to meet clients' critical food insecurity needs, which provides them with vital, nutritional support to live independently in their homes. The Great Grocery Giveaway is the first time WRAAA will distribute groceries through drive-through pick-up and home delivery and is being made available to those outside of their traditional client base. Registration is required to participate. Please visit https://www.areaagingsolutions.org/food-insecurity/grocery-giveaway/ or call (844) 304-0004 for more details.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, our agency has been looking at innovative ways to partner with for-profit and non-profit organizations to serve a greater community in need," said Dr. E. Douglas Beach, CEO of WRAAA. "We're thrilled to find the resources to make this program a reality because it will serve so many."

The Great Grocery Giveaway will provide up to 5,000 consumers living in WRAAA's five county area with a grocery box with a $60 approximate value. "During these unprecedented times people need all the assistance they can receive," said June Taylor, WRAAA Chief of People, Performance and Quality Initiatives. "We are glad WRAAA can continue to provide products that can help people feed their families and keep their homes and families clean and hygienic."

WRAAA has been designated by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine as a "key partner" in coordinating Covid-19 vaccinations for northeast Ohio seniors, and will be sponsoring several special initiatives to support families hit hard during the pandemic. These families typically have seniors, grandchildren and individuals with physical challenges and are in need of assistance such as food, hygiene products, and personal protective equipment. WRAAA also recently operated a distribution center to provide over 225,000 masks to families, individuals and businesses across the five county region of Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain and Medina counties.

Great Grocery Giveaway Dates and Locations

DAY/DATE TIMES LOCATION Thursday 1/21/2021 Noon- 6:00 PM Christ Presbyterian Church



12419 Chillicothe Road



Chesterland OH 44026





Thursday 1/21/2021 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm Black River Landing



421 Black River Lane



Lorain OH 44052





Monday 1/25/2021 9:00 am – 3:00 pm Medina County Office for Older Adults



246 Northland Drive



Medina OH 44256





Tuesday 1/26/2021 9:00 am -5:00 pm Willowick Senior Center



321 E. 314th St.



Willowick OH 44069

Cuyahoga County distribution location(s) and date(s) to be announced.

