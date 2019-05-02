Western Rim Properties to Bring New Rental Communities to Austin Texas

DALLAS, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based Western Rim Properties will soon introduce another new Austin rental community. The firm that has established its presence in the Texas rental market for the last 30 years has developed over 20 projects with a combined 20,000 rental units in the state. Staying true to the firm's signature rental projects that include a mix of both luxury apartment and townhouse style rentals; one of their planned new communities opening this summer is set for tenants in the Austin, Texas suburb of Georgetown.

Offering a balance of both its growing network of business and shopping districts, Georgetown is a great location for attracting medium to upper class income renters. Additionally, the area has a great deal of residential lures, including a strongly rated school district and recreational community amenities. "We have uncovered there is a strong preference for community-based locations that offer a good environment for majority young professional and family tenants. Western Rim has selected locations like the Austin city suburb of Georgetown to match these interests of our consumer base while also preparing for future growth in the area," shares Western Rim Properties CEO and founder, Marcus Hiles.

Through the city's strong and diverse job market, its overall value for money, as well as being a top place to live and work, Austin has become a leading location fostering both the state's and country's economic growth. Recently topping the rankings for the best place to live in the nation based on analyst and online news firm US News, Western Rim sees the city as offering great potential for future development projects. With two properties already located in the Texas city, its new project will seek to continue build out of the WRP influence in the area's rental market.

"Being part of Austin's rise to becoming one of the top locations in the nation to live and work has created a large scale of opportunities for WRP. We have been able to adapt the mainly traditional and college focused rental projects of years past to a wide array of renter populations who are coming to the area from all parts of country," adds Marcus Hiles, a 30-year veteran of the rental market and Texas entrepreneur.

As Texas continues to be known as one of the top locations for affordability and business growth, more people are heading inbound from out of state at a rate that is higher than any other location in the country. With key areas like Austin attracting these populations, property firms are looking to align themselves with the market growth and supply the need for more rental and housing options that are required. Western Rim Properties has kept its new developments tapped into this growing demand and continues to build out projects that attract renters in all of its property locations. With six projects planned for 2019, the firm will be only furthering its expansion in the state and will soon announce new projects for 2020.

