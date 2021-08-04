Western Security Surplus, an XPT Partners Company, Expands Wholesale Insurance Team - Welcomes E&S Specialist Blake Brininstool

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Security Surplus Insurance Brokers (WSS), an XPT Partners company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Blake Brininstool as a Broker & Underwriter specializing in Excess & Surplus insurance. WSS, headquartered in Plano, TX, is a wholesale brokerage and general agency dealing exclusively with appointed and licensed brokers.

Blake Brininstool, E&S Specialist

Blake will be working closely with the Western Security Surplus team to expand the company's offering in Texas. He will write risks for a wide range of business lines, including Oil & Gas, Public Entities and Construction. He brings over a decade of insurance expertise to his new position, including several years specializing in E&S contract underwriting and brokerage.

Brininstool benefits from a retail background as well, having worked with upper-middle market businesses at one of the largest retailers in the country.

"I strive daily to provide the absolute best service and problem-solving mentality to my clients. A client's success is our success – and I bring that approach to work with me every day," Blake said. "I look forward to working closely with the WSS team to build a solid portfolio and expand our footprint across Texas."

"We are excited to have Blake on board," adds Judy Hall, Vice President/Underwriting Manager of Western Security Surplus. "I believe his experience growing and managing a substantial book of business in his past positions, combined with his familiarity on the retail side, will bring great value to Western Security Surplus."

Western Security Surplus welcomes Blake to his new role and looks forward to continued success in the Excess & Surplus market.

About Western Security Surplus

Western Security Surplus Insurance Brokers, an XPT Partners company, is a wholesale insurance brokerage and general agency founded in 1981, offering a wide range of standard, unique and exclusive insurance programs. WSS holds licenses in various states across the country.

About XPT Partners

XPT Partners focuses on commercial P&C brokerage, binding and transportation by bringing together wholesale broking and multiple binding authority platforms across many specialty lines. XPT Partners stands apart by delivering expertise, market access, new product development and exclusive service offerings to client agencies through a collaborative partnership culture. For more information, please contact Mark Smith at [email protected] or visit xptspecialty.com.

