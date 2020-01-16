Western Sierra Resource (WSRC) Provides Shareholder Update

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colorado, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Sierra Resource Corporation (WSRC), is pleased to provide the following corporate update to its shareholders and the investment community.

Throughout 2019, the management has focused its efforts on fixing various challenges to the growth of the Company, through research and development, reorganization, and strategic planning - All this to put the Company on a profitable and sustainable path of revenue generation.

The Company has been evaluating a number of high potential opportunities and is currently in advanced talks. These growth initiatives will expand a revenue producing stake in the resource sector. Progress will be disseminated in detail through PR's, social media and via updates on the company's new website, currently under construction.

The Company has $40+ million in appraised assets. Plans to acquire additional assets are being executed and the conditions of potential contracts have been largely met, pending regulatory approval. This is expected to be achieved within the near term.

The Company aims to upgrade to fully reporting. The combined assets of the Company will immediately be re-appraised by nationally recognized firms for purposes of completing a full audit.

In 2020, the company expects to see significant asset growth, steady increases in sustainable revenue, and consistent, accurate up-to-date reporting of the progress in reaching their financial objectives.

The Company has no plans for a reverse split.

The Company looks forward to executing their 2020 business strategy and plan to share further details as they achieve new milestones.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, economic, competitive, and equity market conditions.

Contact us:

support@westernsierraresource.com

SOURCE Western Sierra Resource Corporation