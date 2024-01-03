Western Sky Community Care and Pacify Partner to Provide Scholarships for New Mexicans Pursuing Careers in Maternal Healthcare

Scholarships Available Now for Doulas and Lactation Specialists

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Sky Community Care, a New Mexico Managed Care Organization (MCO) and wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), is partnering with Pacify, a health technology company that provides 24/7 perinatal and infant feeding support to new and expecting parents, to increase access to certified doulas and lactation professionals in the state of New Mexico. To support this goal, the two organizations offer scholarships to New Mexico residents interested in becoming doulas, lactation counselors, or board-certified lactation consultants. Interested candidates can apply from December 1, 2023, through March 31, 2024. The review of scholarship applications will begin in April 2024.

Pacify

"Western Sky Community Care is excited to offer financial assistance to help fellow New Mexicans advance their careers. Our commitment is rooted in ensuring access to high-quality health care at all stages – before, during, and after pregnancy – to promote healthier outcomes for moms and babies. With that in mind, we are dedicated to expanding accessible resources in New Mexico to assist new parents on this journey," said Western Sky Senior Director of Quality Improvement, Amir Wodajo.

"Through partnerships with innovative health plans like Western Sky, Pacify creates scholarship programs designed to decrease barriers for people seeking to enter the perinatal support professions," said Melanie Silverman, MS, RD, IBCLC, Chief Clinical Officer of Pacify. "We are proud to partner with Western Sky in addressing the inequities faced by New Mexicans in accessing certified doulas and lactation professionals across the state of New Mexico."

In addition to the financial assistance, Pacify offers a lactation mentorship program. In this program Pacify's experienced lactation consultants assume a mentorship role, offering guidance to scholarship recipients for up to a year. This mentorship includes support in selecting educational programs, navigating career pathways, reviewing clinical cases, and preparing for certification exams and interviews, all aimed at helping participants achieve board-certified lactation consultant status.

Scholarships are awarded to individuals who commit to practicing in New Mexico. The available scholarships include:

Doula Scholarship: $2,500 for online or in-person training in New Mexico .

for online or in-person training in . Certified Lactation Counselor Scholarship: $1,000 for training, exam, and book fees.

for training, exam, and book fees. International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant Scholarship: $5,000 to cover education, training, and mentoring expenses.

To learn more about the scholarships and to apply, visit: https://www.pacify.com/maternity-care-scholarship-nm/

About Western Sky Community Care

Established to deliver quality healthcare in the state of New Mexico through local, regional, and community-based resources, Western Sky Community Care is a Managed Care Organization and subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. Western Sky Community Care exists to improve the health of its beneficiaries through focused, compassionate, and coordinated care. Our approach is based on the core belief that quality healthcare is best delivered locally. For more information, visit https://www.westernskycommunitycare.com.

About Pacify

Pacify is the leading health technology company that provides 24/7 perinatal and infant feeding support to new and expecting parents. Pacify's network of 100+ lactation consultants, doulas and registered nurses have helped more than 100,000 families, reducing costs and improving outcomes in partnership with managed care organizations, health systems, non-profit organizations and employers across the country. Pacify is committed to making healthcare better for new and expecting families; and closing gaps in access to care. For more information about Pacify, visit Pacify.com.

SOURCE Western Sky Community Care