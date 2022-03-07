Western Sky Community Care Announces Two NCQA Distinction Awards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Sky Community Care (WSCC) announced today that the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) has awarded Western Sky Community Care with two Distinctions, for Long-Term Services & Supports (LTSS) and Multicultural Health Care.

NCQA evaluates how well a health plan manages all parts of its delivery system to continuously improve the quality of care and services provided to its members. NCQA's LTSS Distinction for Health Plans helps support health plans that provide managed health services and coordinate social services for LTSS. NCQA awards Distinction in Multicultural Health Care to organizations that meet or exceed standards in providing culturally and linguistically appropriate services (CLAS). NCQA also evaluates how well an organization complies with standards for collecting race/ethnicity and language data, providing language assistance, cultural responsiveness, and reduction of health care disparities.

"Earning Multicultural Health Care Distinction shows that an organization is making a breakthrough in providing excellent health care to diverse populations. I congratulate any organization that achieves this level of distinction," said NCQA President Margaret E. O'Kane. "Eliminating racial and ethnic disparities in health care is essential to improving the quality of care overall."

By earning NCQA Health Plan Accreditation and these Distinctions, Western Sky Community Care has shown it has the systems, structure, and consumer safeguards to deliver quality care and to improve quality.

"We are pleased to be recognized for this accomplishment which exemplifies our commitment to providing quality healthcare services and programs for our members," said Chris Hummer, Chief Executive Officer of WSCC. "This achievement is a reflection of the dedication from our health plan staff and network of providers to ensure our members get comprehensive healthcare focused on their whole health."

The NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations and recognizes clinicians in key clinical areas. NCQA's HEDIS® is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (www.ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices.

About Western Sky Community Care

Established to deliver quality healthcare in the state of New Mexico through local, regional and community-based resources, Western Sky Community Care is a Managed Care Organization and subsidiary of Centene Corporation. Western Sky Community Care exists to improve the health of its beneficiaries through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. Our approach is based on the core belief that quality healthcare is best delivered locally. For more information, visit www.westernskycommunitycare.com.

SOURCE Western Sky Community Care