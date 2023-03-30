Western Sky Community Care Partners with TruFit to Provide Health and Fitness Programs Tailored to Members with Disabilities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Sky Community Care announced today it is partnering with TruFit, an innovative mobile application, to help many Western Sky Community Care members with disabilities improve overall health and wellbeing.

TruFit offers a variety of exercise and health programs specifically designed to support people with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities. The program will be available to Western Sky Community Care members at no charge.

"At Western Sky Community Care, we are committed to helping our members live better, healthier lives," said Dr. Susan Lewis, Western Sky Community Care Chief Medical Director. "Through this partnership, we aim to help Western Sky members improve their physical, behavioral and social health – all of which contribute to overall health and wellbeing."

"We are excited to offer our unique services to Western Sky Community Care members," said Adam White, TruFit Founder and CEO. "We believe fitness should be accessible and readily available to everyone, so we created an app to do just that."

The TruFit program includes a variety of tools and features including:

More than 175 functional exercises

Livestream and on-demand workouts

Customizable adjustment settings

Ever-expanding workout library

Pre-designed fitness plans with adjustable workouts based on individual capabilities

Progress tracking with coaches' feedback and encouragement

Inclusive training tips, setup designs and creative ideas

Ability to save favorite workouts and share with friends

Team building with public and private groups

Rewards, badges, and other incentive programs

To learn more about the TruFit app and how Western Sky Community Care members can take advantage of this benefit, visit www.westernskycommunitycare.com.

