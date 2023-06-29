Western Sky Community Care Welcomes Pro Football Hall of Famers to New Mexico for Inspiring Youth Summit

SYSC Summits aim to empower young people to speak their truths, express their feelings and share ideas in a safe environment.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Sky Community Care welcomed former Dallas Cowboys Drew Pearson and Tony Dorsett, and former Washington Redskins Darrell Green, Pro Football Hall of Famers, to New Mexico for the Strong Youth, Strong Communities (SYSC) 2023 Youth Summit on June 21 at the University of New Mexico football stadium. Football players from Highland High School spent the afternoon running drills on the UNM college field and participating in leadership activities under the direction of the Hall of Fame players. After the full-day summit, these youth were invited to watch the New Mexico United soccer team battle the Phoenix Rising FC at the Rio Grande Credit Union Field in Isotopes Park. Pearson, Dorsett and Green open the game with the coin toss, the presentation of the game ball and the first kick.

Highland High School football team with Pro Hall of Famers Darrell Green instructs defensive players on backward-running techniques. Drew Pearson and Tony Dorsett give advice to high school offense. Tony Dorsett watches Highland High School practice passing drill. Drew Pearson showing off football scars.

Strong Youth, Strong Communities is a partnership of Western Sky's parent company Centene Corporation and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as well as national non-profit organizations and local community service providers. It is a nationwide campaign to encourage young people to transform themselves and their communities through learning life and leadership skills. SYSC Summits aim to empower young people to speak their truths, express their feelings and share ideas in a safe environment. This is the second year Drew Pearson has attended the SYSC Summit in New Mexico, now joined by Tony Dorsett and Darrell Green.

"I was impressed with the commitment of the HOF professionals to working with and giving back to the students," said Jean Wilms, President and CEO of Western Sky Community Care. "I was also greatly impressed with the coaches and community of Highland High School. Their commitment is not just to the football development of these young men, but also to the community and support of their team beyond football."

