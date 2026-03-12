Western Spirit guided outdoor trips expand from cycling into multi-sport adventure

Trips combine activities such as hiking, biking, and paddling with gourmet dining and unparalleled camping support in the most extraordinary remote landscapes.

MOAB, Utah, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Spirit, a leading provider of outdoor expeditions with the largest lineup of guided backcountry trips in the country, announces the launch of its new Western Spirit Adventure Trips. In an era where information is instant, and experience is earned, these new, guided, multi-sport vacations are designed to help travelers level up outside to enjoy true backcountry immersion in America's most stunning public lands and national parks. These new camping trips are now live on the Western Spirit website, April through October.

Photo credit: Whit Richardson

For more than 30 years, Western Spirit has been helping people discover the outdoors through its renowned cycling adventures. The new Adventure Trips will complement Western Spirit's traditional bike tour offerings by combining a variety of accessible outdoor pursuits — including hiking, fishing, casual biking, and boating excursions — into all-inclusive itineraries. The new trips feature iconic destinations across the West, including locations on our nation's public lands in remote, hard-to-access areas of National Parks, Forests, and Monuments. These guided adventures require no specialized skills or experience, and have options for all fitness levels.

A few of the new 2026 Adventure Trip destinations and activities are listed below:

San Juan Adventure Trip — Includes alpine hiking, climbing the famous Telluride Via Ferrata, cultural immersion, and river rafting on the Animas through the heart of the San Juan mountains. (5-Day Trip)

Redwood National Park Adventure Trip — Explores the giant trees of Northern California's dramatic coastline and wild rivers through a blend of biking, hiking, and floating. (5-Day Trip)

Grand Teton Adventure Trip — Circumnavigate the iconic Teton range by foot, bike, and boat. (5-Day Trip)

Grand Staircase Escalante Adventure Trip — Features canyoneering, Burr Trail biking, and desert geology in the expansive Glen Canyon region. (5-Day Trip)

Bears Ears South Adventure Trip — From cycling and hiking to ancestral Puebloan history, this trip combines cultural immersion with visits to several well-preserved cliff dwellings, with an array of great outdoor activities. (4-Day Trip)

"Our goal is simple: to provide an accessible, comfortable, and inspiring way to disconnect from the daily routine and reconnect with the great outdoors. Time in the backcountry does wonders for the body and soul, and by expanding our guided trips to include other outdoor activities and adventures, we can help even more people step away from the crowds, unplug from their devices, and soak up the magic of the great outdoors," said Ashley Korenblat, CEO of Western Spirit Adventures. "Whether new to camping or a seasoned backcountry expert, every guest benefits from the support of our professional guides and custom support vehicles. We aim to turn outdoor curiosity into commitment and fun!"

Why Western Spirit?

Best Routes and Locations: Western Spirit's thirty years of expertise in securing permits across remote, stunning landscapes means you can escape the crowds entirely — waking up in places most people will only ever dream of.

Western Spirit's thirty years of expertise in securing permits across remote, stunning landscapes means you can escape the crowds entirely — waking up in places most people will only ever dream of. Gourmet Dining: A cornerstone of the Western Spirit experience is the unparalleled campsite support and amazing camp cooking. Professional guides serve as outdoor chefs, preparing exceptional meals such as perfectly grilled salmon, large salads, and freshly baked cakes.

A cornerstone of the Western Spirit experience is the unparalleled campsite support and amazing camp cooking. Professional guides serve as outdoor chefs, preparing exceptional meals such as perfectly grilled salmon, large salads, and freshly baked cakes. Camp Setup & Support: Custom support vehicles carry all gear and supplies, and guides handle all cooking and cleanup.

Custom support vehicles carry all gear and supplies, and guides handle all cooking and cleanup. Rent Great Camping Gear: Guests can bring their own tent and sleeping gear, or travel light and rent from Western Spirit.

Western Spirit is now booking for the 2026 season. Find the perfect guided trip at westernspirit.com or call 435-259-8732. Pick a date that works for you and let the Western Spirit team help you choose the perfect destination and itinerary.

About Western Spirit Adventures

Western Spirit is North America's premier provider of guided cycling and multi-adventure trips across the United States. With the largest lineup of guided trips in the country, Western Spirit offers routes for every level of rider, hiker, and adventurer — from newcomers seeking scenic, relaxed exploration to seasoned travelers craving rugged challenges. Since 1990, Western Spirit has helped people get outside and discover some of the nation's most extraordinary remote landscapes. In 2026, the company will introduce multi-activity Adventure Trips, expanding its offerings to include hiking, paddling, biking, and camping experiences. To learn more, visit: westernspirit.com.

Contact:

Western Spirit Adventures

PR Contact: Alexa McRoberts ([email protected])

435-259-8732

