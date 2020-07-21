Western States Petroleum Association Appoints New Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, Promotes New Director

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA) President Catherine Reheis-Boyd announced three personnel moves today, the appointment of Tiffany Roberts as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, the promotion of Margo Parks to Director, California and Southwest Policy and the hiring of Zach Leary as Manager, California Policy.

"I am excited to announce the promotion of two talented and insightful women and the addition of an advocate experienced in our industry and the issues facing California. All three will help us deliver results for our members and generate a better understanding of our industry's challenges, innovations and leadership with regulators, government officials and communities across the state," Reheis-Boyd said.

Roberts has spent the past 15 years helping shape and inform energy and climate policy in the Western US. In her new role, Roberts will lead the organization's engagement efforts with regulatory agencies that oversee oil and gas operations across Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

"Cultivating a collaborative and science-driven dialogue with regulatory agencies in the states our members operate is critical to achieving our shared environmental and climate goals," Reheis-Boyd said. "Tiffany not only brings a notable background in energy policy, but also a passion and keen sense of understanding for how those policies impact real people and communities."

Parks joined the WSPA team in November 2017 as Manager, California Policy Advocate. Drawing on her experience advocating for both a trade association and a contract lobby firm, Parks works with WSPA's members, navigating policy and politics to help achieve the organization's goals in the legislature. In her new position, she will also oversee legislative affairs in Nevada and Arizona in addition to her role in California.

"Margo's experience and leadership in handling of some of the toughest issues we face in California will undoubtably benefit the industry in other areas of the West," Reheis-Boyd said.

Leary joins WSPA from the California State Senate where he served as a Policy Consultant working on a wide range of policy issues including criminal justice reform, energy, natural resources, and taxes.

"Zach brings a great understanding of the challenges facing California and how to develop and implement sound public policy," Reheis-Boyd said.

About WSPA

Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA) is a non-profit trade association representing the companies that safely and reliably explore for, produce, refine, transport and market the petroleum and energy products that fuel the five western states of Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. We represent 150,000 women and men who have proudly been powering the western states since 1907.

