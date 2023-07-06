Western States Reclamation Announces the Acquisition of Ecological Resource Consultants

News provided by

Western States Reclamation

06 Jul, 2023, 19:00 ET

FREDERICK, Colo., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Western States Reclamation LLC ("WSR"), a portfolio company of Strength Capital Partners, LLC ("Strength"), is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of Ecological Resource Consultants, Inc. ("ERC").

Continue Reading
Western States Reclamation acquires Ecological Resource Consultants
Western States Reclamation acquires Ecological Resource Consultants

Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, ERC is a specialized engineering and ecological science firm that focuses on water resource-related projects in the Western United States and mining projects across the globe. ERC serves both public and private clients, providing services ranging from upfront feasibility studies and project engineering to full design/ build and construction management services. ERC also provides its clients with consulting on environmental regulations and water rights planning/administration.

ERC was established in 2000 by Troy Thompson and Dave Blauch who will continue to run the day-to-day operations of the business. Colby Reid, COO of WSR, commented, "We have worked with Troy, Dave, and the entire ERC team for a long time and are excited for this partnership as we continue building the leading environmental services business in the Western United States with a focus on our critical water resources." Mark McCammon, Managing Partner of Strength, commented, "The acquisition brings significant benefits to WSR's customers, who will now have access to a turnkey solution for their environmental projects, from upfront engineering through construction execution and project completion."

WSR is actively looking for add-on acquisition opportunities to further expand its geographic reach and service offerings. Please contact Ian Higgins, Principal at Strength, with any applicable opportunities at [email protected].

Founded in 2000, Strength Capital is a private equity firm with offices in Birmingham, Michigan, Cincinnati, OH, and Denver, CO. The firm specializes in acquiring or providing late-stage growth capital to businesses located throughout the United States, and has areas of interest in the consumer products, manufacturing, distribution, industrial, financial services, energy, transportation and infrastructure sectors. The firm targets operations with $2 - $20 million in annual EBITDA that have continued prospects for growth. The firm has invested over +500 million in total equity capital since inception.

Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP (Lee Kellert) provided legal counsel to Strength.

SOURCE Western States Reclamation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.