Western Storage & Handling Announces Recapitalization, New Growth Chapter

News provided by

Western Storage & Handling

30 Nov, 2023, 08:51 ET

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Storage & Handling ("Western"), a leading designer, distributor, and installer of material handling and storage equipment in the Rocky Mountain region, proudly announces its recapitalization in partnership with Ben Schnakenberg, Founder and Managing Partner of Molior Growth Partners.

Continue Reading
Ben Schnakenberg President Western Storage and Handling
Ben Schnakenberg President Western Storage and Handling
Western Storage and Handling Team
Western Storage and Handling Team

Western, which recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of its founding, has achieved significant growth and success since its inception in 2008, driven by its unwavering commitment to excellence and service, as well as its focus on designing and delivering customized solutions for its customers' material handling, automation, and storage needs. Western has earned numerous awards and recognition from its manufacturing partners and is a longtime active member of the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association.

Western will maintain its current corporate office and distribution facility in Denver, Colorado, as well as its sales office in Colorado Springs, Colorado.  Western's founder, Harry Neumann, Jr., will transition into the role of Director of Sales and Business Development. Ben Schnakenberg will assume the role of President. All other members of the team will continue to serve customers with the same dedication to service and professionalism for which the Company is known. Western's co-founder, and long-time material handling veteran, Tim Tyler, will continue to provide consultation to support the Company's growth.

"I could not be more excited about this next chapter of growth for Western Storage & Handling and the opportunities ahead for our team and our customers," noted Harry Neumann, Jr., Founder.  "I am incredibly proud of our team and the solutions we have been able to deliver to our customers over the last 15 years.  Ben shares our values and our commitment to being a trusted partner to our customers and our vendors," Neumann added.

"Western's experienced team, exceptional design and engineering capabilities, and turnkey value proposition have been the foundation for its success," noted Schnakenberg.  "I am thrilled to partner with Harry Neumann and the Western team to accelerate the Company's growth into new geographies and additional automated material handling solutions," he added.

About Western Storage & Handling:  Founded in 2008, Western Storage & Handling is a Denver-based designer, distributor, and installer of material handling and storage equipment and solutions. With a reputation for innovation and exceptional customer service, Western serves clients across a range of industries, providing tailored solutions to meet their unique needs.  Additional information about Western Storage & Handling can be found at: www.westernstorageandhandling.com

About Molior Growth Partners:  Molior Growth Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm specializing in small and lower middle market industrial and infrastructure businesses. The firm makes control investments in acquisitions and recapitalizations, working closely with its portfolio companies to drive transformational growth. Additional information about Molior Growth Partners can be found at: www.moliorgrowth.com

Media Contact:

Ben Schnakenberg, President, Western Storage & Handling

[email protected] 

T 303-937-8376

SOURCE Western Storage & Handling

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.