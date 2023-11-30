Western Storage & Handling Announces Recapitalization, New Growth Chapter

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Storage & Handling ("Western"), a leading designer, distributor, and installer of material handling and storage equipment in the Rocky Mountain region, proudly announces its recapitalization in partnership with Ben Schnakenberg, Founder and Managing Partner of Molior Growth Partners.

Ben Schnakenberg President Western Storage and Handling Western Storage and Handling Team

Western, which recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of its founding, has achieved significant growth and success since its inception in 2008, driven by its unwavering commitment to excellence and service, as well as its focus on designing and delivering customized solutions for its customers' material handling, automation, and storage needs. Western has earned numerous awards and recognition from its manufacturing partners and is a longtime active member of the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association.

Western will maintain its current corporate office and distribution facility in Denver, Colorado, as well as its sales office in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Western's founder, Harry Neumann, Jr., will transition into the role of Director of Sales and Business Development. Ben Schnakenberg will assume the role of President. All other members of the team will continue to serve customers with the same dedication to service and professionalism for which the Company is known. Western's co-founder, and long-time material handling veteran, Tim Tyler, will continue to provide consultation to support the Company's growth.

"I could not be more excited about this next chapter of growth for Western Storage & Handling and the opportunities ahead for our team and our customers," noted Harry Neumann, Jr., Founder. "I am incredibly proud of our team and the solutions we have been able to deliver to our customers over the last 15 years. Ben shares our values and our commitment to being a trusted partner to our customers and our vendors," Neumann added.

"Western's experienced team, exceptional design and engineering capabilities, and turnkey value proposition have been the foundation for its success," noted Schnakenberg. "I am thrilled to partner with Harry Neumann and the Western team to accelerate the Company's growth into new geographies and additional automated material handling solutions," he added.

About Western Storage & Handling: Founded in 2008, Western Storage & Handling is a Denver-based designer, distributor, and installer of material handling and storage equipment and solutions. With a reputation for innovation and exceptional customer service, Western serves clients across a range of industries, providing tailored solutions to meet their unique needs. Additional information about Western Storage & Handling can be found at: www.westernstorageandhandling.com

About Molior Growth Partners: Molior Growth Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm specializing in small and lower middle market industrial and infrastructure businesses. The firm makes control investments in acquisitions and recapitalizations, working closely with its portfolio companies to drive transformational growth. Additional information about Molior Growth Partners can be found at: www.moliorgrowth.com

Media Contact:

Ben Schnakenberg, President, Western Storage & Handling

[email protected]

T 303-937-8376

SOURCE Western Storage & Handling