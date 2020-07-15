SEATTLE, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Technology, Inc., a Washington-based company, has designed and manufactured best-in-class portable LED and UV work lights for every safety and sanitary demand in the U.S. for over 42 years. The company originally launched its BRICK 1.0 in 2012 and it instantly became the most versatile, portable, and explosion-proof light on the market. Western Technology is proud to announce the new and improved BRICK 3.0 is now available. The BRICK has proven, reliable BIG light performance in a compact, explosion-proof unit combining LED lumens with state-of-the-art optics. The BRICK 3.0 is now built with "on-site" cable replacement features. The classic Western Technology green is featured on its new patent-pending Bend Radius Sleeve on the cable connections point. The BRICK is the perfect choice for portable worksite lighting needs. With so many accessories, mounting options and stands available, it's built to allow the user to easily position and adjust this light into any workplace.

Western Technology Officially Launches the New Explosion-Proof LED BRICK 3.0

Designed to perform under the most rigorous operating conditions, the BRICK was the first in Western Technology's ever-growing KICK IT TOUGH line. The BRICK has proven reliable with BIG light performance in a compact, explosion-proof unit combining LED lumens with state-of-the-art optics. The classic Western Technology green is featured on its new patent-pending Bend Radius Sleeve on the cable connections point. Offering numerous mounting options, the BRICK is built to allow the user to easily position and adjust the light into the most challenging of work spaces.

Western Technology's LED Brick 3.0 certifications include:

Wet Location

Portable Luminaire UL844

Explosion Proof

Class I, Div 1 & 2, Groups C & D;



Class II, Div 1 & 2, Groups E, F, & G

Low Voltage (LVLE)

Photo link:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1rUhUpEuyV6qqW1Wm1XnOT7YV2_o7KR8i?usp=sharing

About Western Technology, Inc.: For over 42 years, Western Technology Inc. has designed and manufactured world-class, portable lighting. Addressing the safety requirements in hazardous spaces, Western Technology was one of the first to offer CERTIFIED, explosion-proof, wet-location, LED lights designed to perform under the most rigorous operating conditions. All Western Technology products are designed and built in America and all are certified to meet the most stringent safety standards. Western Technology is sold globally to a client list that includes the U.S. military, power plants, aviation, wastewater, offshore, and many more. Boeing, Exxon, Kinder Morgan, Newport News Shipbuilding, Transocean, TrinityRail are just a few of our loyal customer base.

Please let Western Technology know about any Brick 3.0 story possibilities or interview needs from founder Jim Geise or head of R&D Dr. Michael Kralik.

Media Contact:

Gavin Booth - 714-856-0835

[email protected]

Website: https://www.westerntechnologylights.com/

Interested in ordering: [email protected]

Address: 3517 W. Arsenal Way, Bremerton, WA 98312-361

Related Files

BRICK-9610-Gen3_DataSheet-Jul2020-WEB.pdf

Western Technology Brick 3.0.pdf

Related Images

western-technology-brick-3-0.png

Western Technology BRICK 3.0

Western Technology Officially Launches the New Explosion-Proof LED BRICK 3.0

Related Links

Western Technology BRICK

SOURCE Western Technology

Related Links

https://www.westerntechnologylights.com

