Western University of Health Sciences chooses OpenScholar for their research sites

OpenScholar's research visibility platform to be used at Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, CA to showcase faculty and lab research content

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenScholar LLC announced today that Western University of Health Sciences will be leveraging OpenScholar's research visibility platform to promote the important research taking place across the university. Western University's faculty and PIs will join a growing network of over 40,000 researchers at leading universities and teaching hospitals who leverage OpenScholar to increase their research visibility, attract new sources of funding, and expand collaboration opportunities.

"The OpenScholar platform will empower our scientists to showcase and share their research programs with external communities and ignite discoveries by facilitating new collaborations," said Andrea Giuffrida, PhD, MBA, Senior Vice President of Research & Biotechnology at Western University of Health Sciences.

"The density and quality of the research at Western University of Health Sciences makes them an ideal partner for OpenScholar. We are eager to shine a brighter light on this research, enhance its visibility and help facilitate more collaborations and partnerships for their faculty, researchers and labs," said Jess Drislane, CEO at OpenScholar.

About Western University: WesternU is the largest graduate health professions university in the nation. The University is home to more than 3,700 students in eight health sciences colleges, 27 degree programs, and more than 1,300 employees. Its main campus in Southern California is one of the most thriving enterprises in the Pomona and Inland valleys.

About OpenScholar: Based in Boston, OpenScholar is a research visibility software platform used by a network of over 40,000 doctors, scholars and scientists at leading universities and teaching hospitals throughout the U.S. to increase the discoverability of their work and attract more funding, talent and partnerships.

OpenScholar's self-service platform enables its members to quickly create research-centric, easily navigable lab, center and project sites that are templated and branded for each institution. The UX/UI was designed for time-pressed researchers, allowing them to edit and update sites with ease, ensuring content is always current and relevant. OpenScholar's research dashboards aggregate all of the research across your organization, providing a birdseye view of trending research and automating research disclosure. Designed to support the unique needs of the research community, OpenScholar members leverage the platform to boost SEO, increase their site traffic, and turn their research into content marketing.

