Western Youth Services Launches Resilience Toolbox to Address Negative Social and Economic Impact of COVID-19

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the disruption that COVID-19 has brought to homes and schools, Western Youth Services (WYS) announced the RESET Toolbox, a collection of resources and trainings to build resilience in children and teens. WYS collaborated with several organizations, most notably Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) and Orange County Department of Education (OCDE) to pool their knowledge base, relationships and resources into one online mental health toolbox.

Everything in the RESET Toolbox is available at no-cost for residents of Orange County thanks to funding provided by the Orange County Health Care Agency (OCHCA), Behavioral Health Services, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The RESET Toolbox was made for students K-12, caregivers, community members and teachers to address the negative effects of COVID-19 so that participants can build resilience and be emotionally equipped to succeed during and after the pandemic.

Physical distancing and economic hardship have exponentially increased the mental health needs of children and teens in Orange County. Social isolation, toxic stress and racism are contributors to Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and can lead to negative long-term health consequences. However, ACEs can be mitigated with early intervention. The RESET Toolbox is full of resources to minimize anxiety and build resilience in children and teens.

"For almost 50 years, the focus at WYS is to help build resilience and change the trajectory of young lives. It's never been more important to provide children and families with the tools they need for emotional wellness and the ability to RESET," said CEO of WYS Dr. Lorry Leigh Belhumeur. "We always design our programs to meet the needs and circumstances of the communities we serve, so when we started to see the impact of COVID-19, we decided to build this digital bridge to support students, families and those who support them."

The RESET Toolbox is a collaboration. The RESET partners, CHOC, OCDE, Child Guidance Center, Center for Online Learning, ReSolutionaries, The Tech Wizard, Tilly's Life Center and Western Youth Services, all contributed resilience-building trainings and resources. Highlights include: technology training for caregivers, Connectopedia: [YOUth] Networking Through the Network for middle school students, and social-emotional online training for teachers and middle/high school students. Plus, much more.

These expert-made resources will help parents, educators, school/district administrators, and collaborative agencies learn how to help kids and teens cope with the social isolation and anxiety escalated by COVID-19. The RESET Toolbox is of no-cost to all residents of Orange County, California and available at resettoolbox.com.

