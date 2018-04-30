Westernization Index Launch: Promoting Democracy in the Post-Soviet World

Following brief remarks from StrategEast founder, there will be an expert panel with former Hungarian Ambassador András Simonyi (2002-2007), former Wall Street Journal reporter and author Philip Shishkin, and tech investor, president and founder of StrategEast Anatoly Motkin. The experts will talk about "Promoting Democracy and Transparency in the Post-Soviet World."

When:

Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 1:00 – 3:00 PM

Where:

National Press Club, Zenger Room (529 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20045)

Who:

Ambassador András Simonyi held high positions in the Hungarian diplomatic service including Hungarian Ambassador to NATO (1995-2001) and to the United States (2002-2007).

Philip Shishkin is the author of "Restless Valley: Revolution, Murder and Intrigue in the Heart of Central Asia" which documents the fight for democracy in the region. Philip spent 10 years as a staff reporter for The Wall Street Journal where he covered, among other conflicts, the war in eastern Ukraine.

Anatoly Motkin is a tech investor and founder and president of StrategEast. Anatoly has launched many media, political and business initiatives aimed to drive social awareness and connect communities in the post-Soviet world.

StrategEast is a D.C.-based nonprofit center that has a unique mission to create closer working ties between the former Soviet countries outside of Russia and the United States and Western Europe.

For information about StrategEast please visit www.strategeast.org

Contact: Michelle Sindyukov for details

michelle.sindyukov@strategeast.org +1.202.446.1217

To RSVP please visit https://goo.gl/s7r5RB

