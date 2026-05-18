WesternU College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest Commencement: Healers who believe in humanity

LEBANON, Ore., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Western University of Health Sciences' College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest (COMP-Northwest), which is transitioning to its new name, the Heatherington College of Osteopathic Medicine, held its Commencement ceremony on May 15, 2026.

The college celebrated 101 graduates, including Davis Mendel, DO '26. Mendel, nominated by his peers, served as the graduate speaker at Commencement. He served as President of the Student Government Association and contributed to numerous of university and college committees. During his speech, Mendel recognized the diverse group of individuals who make up the Class of 2026, including artists, travelers, firefighters, poets, and more.

"Here sit humans who believe in humanity. Individuals who decided to pay emotionally, physically, and certainly financially for the opportunity to give back to their communities and become healers," said Mendel. "Each of us has walked a unique path, full of ups and downs that others may not adequately understand, despite many well-intentioned attempts to try. Yet those challenges and victories all brought you here to this stage. A Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine. But also, so much more."

During her speech, COMP and COMP-Northwest Dean Lisa Warren, DO '01, MBA, encouraged graduates to remember the trust that has been placed in them, and to move forward protecting that trust.

"Patients will trust you at their most vulnerable—when they are afraid, when they are uncertain, when they are in pain. How you listen, how you speak, and how you show up will matter just as much as what you know. When you start your residency in a couple of months, you will find that medicine is complex. It is demanding. It moves fast. But its foundation remains deeply human. So today, I charge you to be physicians who earn and protect that trust: listen with intention, communicate honestly, and always act in the best interest of your patients," said Warren.

COMP-Northwest Site Dean Heather Phipps, DO, MBA, FAAOS, led the class in the Osteopathic Oath and encouraged them to remember the important duty the oath represents.

"This oath marks your transition from students to stewards of the healing tradition and embraces the unity of mind, body, and spirit. As you speak these words, you step fully into that responsibility. May they guide your practice and honor the trust placed in you as a physician," said Phipps.

Among the graduates preparing to begin the next chapter of their medical careers is COMP-Northwest graduate Martin Allums, DO '26. Allums is eager to start his psychiatry residency at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland. Originally interested in medical illustration, Allums graduated from the University of Oregon with an art degree before working a variety of jobs in public health and behavioral health. It was there that he realized his passion for mental health and patient-centered care.

"I realized that this is where my calling is. And for psychiatry, that's where I see myself being able to do the most work. Medicine as a whole, just continually reaffirmed this to me. I really love being able to help patients the best way that I know how, which is through mental health," said Allums.

For COMP-Northwest graduate Sarah Bell Horniman, DO '26, medicine provides an opportunity to serve communities and populations who might otherwise be overlooked. Growing up on Washington's Kitsap Peninsula, Bell Horniman witnessed firsthand the need for more primary care providers. Family medicine appealed to Bell Horniman because of the opportunity to build long-term relationships with patients, provide continuity of care, and become an integral part of the community.

"I knew that I wanted something health care because I felt like that was the field where I could do the most good. As I got further into my education, I realized that I also want something where I am continually pushed as a learner to be able to grow. Once I got into medical school, I realized that being a physician isn't just about being a puzzle solver, but also about being an advocate, getting involved in your community, and doing what you can to push greater systems to change," said Bell Horniman.

About Western University of Health Sciences

Western University of Health Sciences (www.westernu.edu), located in Lebanon, Oregon and Pomona, Calif., is an independent nonprofit health professions university, conferring degrees in osteopathic medicine, physical therapy, biotechnology and pharmaceutical sciences, dental medicine, medical sciences, nursing, optometry, pharmacy, physician assistant studies, podiatric medicine, and veterinary medicine. WesternU is home to WesternU Health, where the best in collaborative health care services is offered.

SOURCE Western University of Health Sciences (WesternU)