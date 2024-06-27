WesternU COMP alumna Lisa Warren, DO '01, named COMP and COMP-Northwest Dean

POMONA, Calif. and LEBANON, Ore., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Western University of Health Sciences has selected Lisa Warren, DO '01, MBA, as Dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific (COMP) and COMP-Northwest, effective July 1, 2024.

"Please join me in extending to Dr. Warren a very heartfelt and warm welcome in her new role as dean," said WesternU President Robin Farias-Eisner, MD, PhD, MBA. "I am confident that she will successfully carry the College forward into the successful future that it so deserves."

Lisa Warren, DO ’01, MBA, has been named Dean of WesternU's College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific (COMP) and COMP-Northwest, effective July 1, 2024.

Dr. Warren, a distinguished pediatrician, an advocate for wellness and health promotion, and an esteemed academic leader, was selected following a rigorous national search.

"Dr. Warren brings both her passion as a proud alum and expertise in academic leadership to her new role," said WesternU Provost and Chief Academic Officer Paula M. Crone, DO '92. "Her commitment to our students' success in becoming osteopathic physicians will ensure the future success of the college and the health and wellness of the communities we serve. We look forward to the continued success of COMP and COMP-Northwest under her leadership."

Dr. Warren earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from COMP in 2001. Her passion for pediatric care led her to complete her residency at Baylor Scott and White/Texas A&M in 2004, where she honed her skills as a compassionate health care provider.

Recognizing the importance of a holistic understanding of health care, Dr. Warren pursued further education, earning her Health Care Executive MBA from the University of California, Irvine, Paul Merage School of Business in 2019. This unique combination of medical expertise and business acumen positions her as a dynamic leader capable of navigating the complexities of modern health care systems.

Dr. Warren joined WesternU in 2011 and has served in multiple capacities that have highlighted her commitment to excellence in medical education and health care leadership. As the Assistant Dean for Graduate Medical Education, Dr. Warren strategically positioned WesternU as a proactive catalyst in the development and establishment of new residency programs, expanding opportunities for both our graduates and the communities they serve. While completing her MBA in 2018, the OPTI West GME Consortium promoted her to CEO and Designated Institutional Official. In this position, she had oversight across four states, 19 training programs and eight individual organizations. Under her leadership, significant improvements were implemented which improved the process and timelines for residency development.

Dr. Warren was the Founding Director of the Office of Career and Professional Development for COMP in 2013. She has maintained oversight across both campuses, increasing the department's capacity in parallel to student need. As one of the largest medical schools in the nation, the student success rates of COMP and COMP-Northwest bear significant challenges in managing the volume of student board score and residency placement outcomes each year. Under Dr. Warren's leadership, the college has scored an average of 5% higher than the national benchmark for residency placement over the past seven years.

During her service as Clinical Chair of Pediatrics, Dr. Warren helped lead the transformation of COMP and COMP-Northwest's medical education curriculum. As a proud alum of COMP, her leadership and collaboration with other chairs helped facilitate positive change in both student performance and student experience. While in this faculty leadership role, she began her leadership training by attending the distinguished Costin Institute for Osteopathic Educators as a Costin Scholar. This, combined with her years of academic tenure, achieved MBA degree, and service as CEO of OPTI West, have prepared her to successfully lead COMP and COMP-Northwest into the future.

"I am deeply grateful to be selected for the role of Dean. In this role, I look forward to empowering our community to discover and share their talents, fostering meaningful engagement," Warren said. "I am especially hopeful about the future of medicine as I observe our students' dedication and motivation in their commitment to their patients."

