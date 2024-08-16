WesternU COMP and COMP-Northwest ranked in U.S. News & World Report's top tier for primary care

POMONA, Calif. and LEBANON, Ore., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In its latest rankings of top U.S. medical schools, U.S. News & World Report has named Western University of Health Sciences' College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific (COMP) and COMP-Northwest as a Tier 1 institution for primary care training.

WesternU COMP and COMP-Northwest was named a Tier 1 institution for primary care training by U.S. News and World Report.

WesternU is one of only 15 institutions in the top tier for primary care and one of only two osteopathic medical schools. The 2024-25 rankings feature a new methodology, with medical schools being placed into one of four tiers. Tier 1 institutions were in the 85th percentile or higher of medical schools ranked. See the 2024 Best Medical Schools: Primary Care rankings.

"This prestigious ranking is a testament to the exceptional education and training provided at COMP and COMP-Northwest," said WesternU Provost Paula M. Crone, DO '92. "Our commitment to producing highly skilled, compassionate primary care physicians is reflected in our graduates' impressive placement rates and dedication to serving their communities. This recognition underscores the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff, and students in advancing primary care and promoting the osteopathic approach to health care."

WesternU COMP & COMP-Northwest are ranked No. 7 for Most Graduates Practicing in Primary Care. U.S. News ranked medical schools by the percentage of each school's 2015-17 medical and osteopathic graduates practicing direct patient care in primary care fields.

"This recognition from U.S. News & World Report is a significant achievement for Western University of Health Sciences' College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific (COMP) and COMP-Northwest highlights the University's dedication to excellence in medical education and its commitment to preparing the next generation of primary care physicians," said COMP and COMP-Northwest Dean Lisa Warren, DO '01, MBA. "WesternU's emphasis on humanism in medicine sets it apart from many other institutions. Our college's focus on compassionate care, patient-centered practice, and the osteopathic principles and practice foundation aligns with preparing our future health care providers to change health care and significantly impact their communities and patients."

Additionally, COMP and COMP-Northwest ranked in these categories:

Most Diverse Medical Schools (#142-tie)

Most Graduates Practicing in Health Professional Shortage Areas (#133)

Most Graduates Practicing in Rural Areas (#75-tie)

Tier 4 in Best Medical Schools: Research

