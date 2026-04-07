WesternU COMP and COMP-Northwest remain among top in nation for primary care training

POMONA, Calif. and LEBANON, Ore., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Western University of Health Sciences continues to address the health professionals shortage crisis by training humanistic, patient-centered osteopathic physicians. The University continues to earn recognition for this important work in developing primary care physicians.

For the third consecutive year, WesternU's College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific and COMP-Northwest, which is in the process of being named the Heatherington College of Osteopathic Medicine, is ranked as a Tier 1 institution for primary care training, based on rankings released today, April 7, 2026, by U.S. News & World Report. Link: 2026 Best Medical Schools (Primary Care) in America

"This recognition is a proud affirmation of Western University of Health Sciences' enduring mission to prepare outstanding osteopathic physicians in a deeply humanistic tradition. At a time of profound national need, we remain steadfast in educating primary care physicians who combine clinical excellence with compassion, integrity, and a commitment to serving underserved and rural communities," said WesternU President Robin Farias-Eisner, MD, PhD, MBA. "To be recognized for the third consecutive year as a Tier 1 institution for primary care training speaks to the extraordinary strength of our college of osteopathic medicine, our exceptional faculty, our dedicated students, and our valued clinical partners. WesternU remains the solution to the health professional shortage crisis confronting our great nation today."

"At a time when the nation faces critical shortages in primary care, WesternU remains deeply committed to educating physicians who are not only clinically excellent, but also humanistic, community-minded, and prepared to serve where they are needed most," said WesternU Provost and Chief Academic Officer Paula M. Crone, DO '92. "To be recognized among the top institutions in the nation for primary care training for the third consecutive year reflects the strength of our students, faculty, clinical partners, and the enduring values that define our University."

WesternU COMP and COMP-Northwest is one of 16 institutions nationwide ranked in the top tier.

"We are honored to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report for the third consecutive year. This achievement reflects our continued commitment to educating and inspiring the next generation of primary care physicians at a time when our communities need them more than ever," said COMP and COMP-Northwest Dean Lisa Warren, DO '01, MBA. "Guided by the core values of humanism and service, our osteopathic medical students and alumni are prepared to make a meaningful difference in their patients' lives through promoting health, reducing disease burden, and delivering compassionate, holistic, patient-centered care that creates a lasting impact in the communities they serve."

The 2026 rankings place medical schools into one of four tiers. Tier 1 institutions were in the 85 percentile or higher of medical schools ranked. WesternU has been ranked as a Tier 1 institution every year since the tiered rankings were introduced in 2024.

In addition, COMP and COMP-Northwest is ranked #8 in Most Graduates Practicing in Primary Care and is Tier 4 in Best Medical Schools: Research, and #141 in Most Graduates Practicing in Health Professional Shortage Areas.

About Western University of Health Sciences

Western University of Health Sciences (www.westernu.edu), located in Pomona, Calif. and Lebanon, Ore., is an independent nonprofit health professions university, conferring degrees in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sciences, dental medicine, medical sciences, nursing, optometry, osteopathic medicine, pharmacy, physical therapy, physician assistant studies, podiatric medicine and veterinary medicine. WesternU is home to WesternU Health, where the best in collaborative health care services is offered.

SOURCE Western University of Health Sciences