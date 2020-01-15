Westfall Academy Breakfast to Celebrate Students, Educational Choice

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What better way to make a student's morning than with a delicious breakfast? Westfall Academy will celebrate student achievements with a breakfast for parents, students, staff, and Westfall Academy Education Committee members from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31.

The breakfast social will bring families together to enjoy a tasty breakfast and celebrate educational opportunity. The event will include remarks by Brighton Police Chief David Catholdi and Westfall Academy Education Committee's President Asif Iqbal.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Our celebratory breakfast will celebrate students and remind us all that education is an exciting thing," said Amanee Albaram, co-principal at Westfall Academy. "We celebrate educational choice because it helps each parent find a school that inspires their child."

Westfall Academy is a full-time Islamic school serving students in grades Pre-K through 5 in Rochester.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

