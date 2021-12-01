Westfall Gold Appoints Dan Clark as New CEO

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfall Gold — a leading major donor fundraising consultancy — announced today that Dan Clark has been appointed new CEO of the company. An accomplished fundraising executive, Clark will succeed Bob Westfall and assume responsibilities on January 1, 2022. Westfall will transition to the role of founder/chairman.

For the past 15 years, Clark served the international humanitarian organization, Convoy of Hope, a long-time client of Westfall Gold. As vice president of partner development, Clark helped build a platform to engage philanthropic families and oversaw dozens of major fundraising events, many in collaboration with Westfall Gold, that cumulatively raised more than $100 million for the organization. About the move, Clark says, "At Convoy, I've had a front row seat to see how the Westfall Gold model can be leveraged to elevate the impact of an organization, and I'm excited to help others experience the same extraordinary results."

Acclaimed leadership expert, Dr. Henry Cloud, is a long-time champion of both Convoy of Hope and Westfall Gold. "For a number of years, I've had the opportunity to engage with Bob and Dan and watch them inspire people to courageous levels of generosity. I can't wait to see how Westfall Gold's impact grows under Dan's leadership. I'm expecting great things."

Westfall Gold is wrapping up a record year in 2021 — leading 39 events that raised more than $280 million for their clients. Westfall says, "Since we started in 2002, Westfall Gold has helped nonprofits raise more than $1.3 billion to fuel life-transformation around the world. It's been an incredible run, but we're not content to rest on our laurels. Dan Clark is the right choice to lead the company towards the next horizon. Dan is an innovator and a visionary, who cares about people, and our team is excited to build for the future under his leadership."

Stephen Mansfield, best-selling author and speaker, applauds the announcement, saying, "Having known Bob and Dan for many years, and having been an outspoken advocate for Westfall Gold and Convoy of Hope, I could not be more delighted with this ingenious transition. The addition of Dan's leadership is going to allow Westfall Gold to break new ground and make history in the years to come."

Clark is a certified fundraising executive (CFRE) and a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP). He studied communications at Southeastern University in Florida and fundraising at Indiana University's Lilly Family School of Philanthropy. Dan will continue to be a vocal champion for the work of Convoy of Hope as a member of their foundation's board of directors.

Atlanta-based Westfall Gold (westfallgold.com) is a leading major donor fundraising consultancy — helping clients raise more than $1.3 billion to fuel life-transformation worldwide. Proven over the course of 400+ events, the signature Westfall Gold major donor weekend continues to produce extraordinary results for clients, generating an average return-on-investment of greater than 5:1.

