Westfall Gold Celebrates $1 Billion in Transformational Giving

ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfall Gold, the nation's premier major donor fundraising consultancy, has surpassed a major milestone – inspiring $1,000,000,000 in generous giving to help worthy nonprofits feed the hungry, fight poverty and transform lives around the world.

Founder and CEO Bob Westfall called reaching the milestone a dream come true. "We are speechless, humbled and overwhelmed. But most importantly, we are proud to know that this $1 billion is transforming lives around the world. Our clients are doing amazing work, and we are honored to be a part of it."

Proven over the course of more than 400 successful events, the signature Westfall Gold Major Donor Weekend sets the stage for high-capacity donors to move from transactional giving to becoming true partners and investors in the mission. Clients are able to raise extraordinary gifts, deepen relationships with their major donors and prospects, and unleash a ripple effect as donors become partners and ambassadors.

"Sometimes we are guilty of being so familiar with our own story that we are ineffective at telling it," said Dan Clark, VP of Partner Development at Convoy of Hope. "Westfall Gold has had a measurable impact on our entire development strategy by helping us engage more deeply with the donors who have the capacity to take our work to a whole new level."

To date, Westfall Gold has served more than 120 life-changing organizations, including Biola University, Global Media Outreach, Navigators, Mercy Ships, ACE Scholarships, Youth With A Mission and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

"This has been a surreal moment, but it's just the beginning," noted Westfall. "Our next goal is to unleash the power of generosity and raise $5 billion by the end of 2030 so that hundreds more nonprofits can do the work that the world so desperately needs. If they can dream it, we want to help them achieve it."

About Westfall Gold:

Atlanta-based Westfall Gold is the nation's premier major donor fundraising consultancy, having helped clients raise more than $1 billion to date. Their signature strategy continues to produce extraordinary results, generating an average return on investment of greater than five to one. With their assistance, hundreds of nonprofits have been able to meaningfully engage with large donors, scale programs and services, and increase their impact.

