Westfall Gold Raises $87.8 Million in Three Months

ATLANTA, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfall Gold, the leading consultancy specializing in major donor events, announced that 26 client organizations raised $87.8 million this spring season. The company reports this was its most successful season since its founding in 2002.

"I am amazed and humbled that the Westfall Gold team has now produced 360 events and raised $750 million to change lives around the world," reflected Founder and CEO Bob Westfall.

Westfall Gold produces a major donor event at The Cloister at Sea Island, Georgia.

Westfall Gold's major donor event is a carefully orchestrated three-and-a-half-day retreat for high-capacity donors. This year, the company's events raised an average $3.4 million from 40 families in attendance with 76% participating. These figures, which have increased year-over-year, reflect the company's continued refinement of its major donor event strategy.

Kevin Teasley of Reformed University Fellowship says, "We were looking for an innovative approach to engaging our major donors and deepening those relationships. Our first Westfall Gold major donor event was an unforgettable experience that touched the lives of our supporters and bonded them to our mission. The fundraising event exceeded our expectations and we are grateful for the comprehensive support of the Westfall Gold team that helped make that happen."

Westfall Gold's clients have achieved an average 5-to-1 return on investment from their major donor events. These results require considerably more planning and effort than a typical fundraising banquet or gala.

"Our objective is to move donors from transactional giving to transformational giving, which is achieved when a donor passionately shares their resources to advance a shared mission," explains Senior Consultant Todd Hall. "We help our clients build a complete case for support and bridges of trust between the organization and the donor. These principles permeate all of our work, including consulting, event management, and development of creative content such as scripts, videos, and investment portfolios."

Hall adds, "Westfall Gold's major donor event regularly compresses the standard eighteen-month major donor cultivation cycle to just three-and-a-half-days."

About Westfall Gold

Atlanta-based Westfall Gold (www.westfallgold.com) is the nation's premier major donor fundraising consultancy — helping clients raise more than $750 million to date to fuel life transformation worldwide. Proven over the course of 360 events, the signature Westfall Gold major donor weekend continues to produce extraordinary results for clients, generating an average return-on-investment of greater than 5 to 1.

Visit www.westfallgold.com/thevault for insights benefiting non-profit development leaders.

