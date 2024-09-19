Experienced Industry Leader to Drive Profitable Growth and Innovation

WESTFIELD CENTER, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfield, a U.S.-based property and casualty insurance company, today announced Andy Rose as Vice President of Small Business. In this key leadership role, Rose will lead Westfield's Small Business segment to sustain profitable growth by partnering with independent agents to deliver risk roadmaps and solutions to small businesses across the United States.

Westfield Announces Andy Rose as Vice President of Small Business

Rose brings more than two decades of leadership and specialized expertise in small business insurance, with a proven track record of adding to an organization's bottom line. Most recently, at Main Street America, he managed a $1 billion portfolio, driving significant financial growth and profitability. In prior leadership roles at Chubb and Hartford Financial Services, Rose also enhanced overall financial performance with a strong focus on small business, leveraging his expertise in sales, product management, and team building.

"Andy's appointment to this role underscores Westfield's commitment to advancing our small business capabilities through innovative strategies and strong leadership," said Stuart Rosenberg, President of Standard Lines at Westfield. "He is uniquely positioned to lead our Small Business segment as we continue our focus on profitable growth and market leadership."

Reflecting on his new role, Rose shared, "Joining Westfield at such a dynamic time in the company's evolution is an incredible opportunity. I am excited to work alongside a talented team to deliver a consistent, stable small business experience with solutions that drive growth for independent agencies."

Westfield recently announced key leadership updates in Commercial Lines, reinforcing the company's commitment to Middle Market and Agribusiness. Mark Kidd has been appointed Vice President, Commercial Accounts, where he will lead sales, underwriting, and operations across both segments. Shawn Leonard will now serve as Commercial Lines Underwriting and Sales Director, overseeing Middle Market sales and underwriting.

About Westfield

Westfield was founded in 1848 by a small group of hard-working farmers who believed in the promise of the future and the power of the individual. Today, more than 175 years later, as a leading U.S.-based property and casualty insurance company with $10 billion in GAAP assets, Westfield underwrites commercial, personal, surety, and specialty lines of coverage through a network of over 1,000 leading independent agents and brokers. Westfield recently acquired Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200, establishing the company as a global franchise. Learn more at www.westfieldinsurance.com .

SOURCE Westfield