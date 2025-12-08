Westfield Appoints Lloyd Scholz as Enterprise Chief Information Officer

WESTFIELD CENTER, Ohio, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfield, a U.S.-based property and casualty insurance company, today announced the appointment of Lloyd Scholz as Enterprise Chief Information Officer (CIO). Reporting directly to CEO and Board Chair Ed Largent, Scholz will oversee the development and execution of a business-driven technology strategy designed to support Westfield's continued growth, diversification, and global expansion. His responsibilities include advancing technology, data, and analytics capabilities across Westfield's global property and casualty operations.

"Technology is central to how we execute our strategy ─ serving customers and distribution partners and enabling our growing portfolio of businesses around the world," said Largent. "Lloyd brings deep experience in large-scale modernization, data strategy, and complex organizational transformation. His leadership will help us accelerate and unlock more value from our technology investments and further position IT as a strategic business partner."

Scholz joins Westfield with more than 25 years of technology leadership experience in financial services and insurance. Most recently, he served as Senior Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer at Markel, where he led global teams supporting business operations across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. In that role, he drove major modernization initiatives in enterprise architecture, cloud engineering, software development and operations, data and AI strategy, and agile delivery. Prior to Markel, he spent 16 years at Capital One in progressive leadership roles focused on data engineering, analytics platforms, cloud strategy, and enterprise technology transformation.

"I'm excited to join Westfield during a period of significant momentum and strategic expansion," said Scholz. "The company's commitment to modern platforms, data, and AI provides a strong foundation to continue evolving how technology enables the business. I look forward to partnering with teams across the enterprise to strengthen that foundation and advance capabilities that support innovation, integration, and long-term success."

As Westfield continues to expand its position in the global P&C market, the creation of the Enterprise CIO role and Scholz's appointment represent important steps in strengthening the company's technology leadership and positioning the organization for its next phase of growth.

About Westfield

Founded in 1848, Westfield is a global leader in property and casualty insurance, delivering superior risk insights and innovative solutions to customers through a portfolio of insurance products. Westfield underwrites commercial, personal, surety and specialty lines of coverage through a network of leading independent agents and brokers in the United States and specialty products through Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200. As a mutual insurance company with a workforce of more than 4,000, Westfield has revenues in excess of $4 billion and more than $11 billion in assets. Learn more at www.westfieldinsurance.com.

