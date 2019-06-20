Westfield Bank Chooses nCino Bank Operating System to Advance Digital Capabilities

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- nCino, the worldwide leader in cloud banking, today announced that $1.5 billion-asset, Ohio-based Westfield Bank has selected nCino's Bank Operating System to automate and streamline its banking processes and provide customers and employees with a seamless end-to-end experience.

Westfield Bank recognized the need to undergo a proactive digital transformation that would make it easier for its employees to keep up with the steadily rising bar set by customer expectations. With initiatives in place to optimize operational processes and the customer journey, Westfield Bank will replace multiple systems and manual tasks with nCino's comprehensive, cloud-based solution for lending, onboarding and deposits. Through the enhanced digital capabilities offered by nCino's dynamic and scalable platform, Westfield Bank will be able to deliver a faster, more convenient service for a differentiated customer experience.

"Technology is vital to achieving our business objectives and providing a superior level of customer service. nCino is built by bankers, for bankers, and that really resonated with us. The nCino system possesses greater configuration and integration opportunities than any other system we vetted. This solution will help us enhance the customer experience and drive efficiencies throughout our internal processes," said Matt Berthold, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Westfield Bank. "We knew we needed to find the right technology that aligned with our long-term transformation strategies and would position us to keep pace with the ever-evolving banking environment, and nCino is the platform that will help take us to the next level. As we continue to grow, we hope to leverage even more of nCino features, which will provide additional opportunities to sustain our legacy of superior service and being the most admired bank in Northeast Ohio."

Through its suite of advanced automation capabilities, nCino will streamline Westfield Bank's processes from customer onboarding through deposit account opening, loan origination, underwriting and portfolio management to increase transparency and productivity across the Bank's back office. Additionally, nCino's Customer Portal feature will empower Westfield Bank's customers with a fully digital, mobile-enabled platform that allows them to upload documentation and interact directly with employees at their convenience.

"Providing a great customer experience is paramount to Westfield Bank, and its investment in the nCino Bank Operating System is a prime illustration of the commitment to service and customer satisfaction," said Paul Clarkson, senior vice president of community and regional financial institutions at nCino. "Through the use of nCino, Westfield Bank will gain a platform that allows the team to better meet the digital service preferences of their customers, while maintaining the personal touch at their branch locations – with a consistent experience across all channels. We are very pleased they selected nCino and are proud to partner with them on this journey."

About nCino

nCino is the worldwide leader in cloud-banking. Its Bank Operating System improves employee efficiency while enhancing the customer experience for onboarding, loans and deposits across all lines of business. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 250 financial institutions globally whose assets range in size from $200 million to $2 trillion. A proven leader, nCino is part of the Forbes Cloud 100 and was named the #1 "Best Fintech to Work For" by American Banker. Follow @nCino or visit www.ncino.com.

About Westfield Bank

Westfield Bank is known for building trusted relationships with customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of businesses have chosen to bank with Westfield Bank because we effectively combine a personalized, solutions oriented approach with the lending capacity and comprehensive products of larger institutions. Westfield Bank facilitates networking events and educational symposiums throughout the year that often result in valuable introductions and referrals for our customers. Westfield Bank employs a team of high caliber, experienced bankers. For our employees, Westfield Bank is more than a job; it's a career. Westfield Bank aspires to become Northeast Ohio's highest performing and most admired community bank. For more information, visit www.westfield-bank.com.

SOURCE nCino