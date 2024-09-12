Westfield Bank Expands Agency Banking Team Through Acquisition of Top Producers

WESTFIELD CENTER, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfield Bank has announced the addition of three new top producers to its agency banking business vertical. The new hires include Mike Strakhov, serving in the role of SVP, agency banking market leader and both Morgan Harriss and Ross Haskett, each serving in the role of VP, agency banking commercial loan officer.

Westfield Bank

"Westfield Bank takes pride in our longstanding relationships in the insurance industry and our proven track record of empowering agency owners around the country," said Michael Toth, chairman and CEO of Westfield Bank. "Mike, Morgan, and Ross will greatly complement our agency banking team."

"We're thrilled to welcome Mike, Morgan, and Ross, three talented and experienced banking professionals who will bolster our team's insurance expertise and capabilities," said Mike Wagar, SVP, agency banking and specialty lines leader at Westfield Bank. "These additions will strengthen our competitive position, expand our capabilities and relationships, and bring new opportunities to the agencies we serve."

"Over the years, Westfield Bank has established itself as a highly reputable leader in the insurance industry. We're excited for the opportunity to join a team with great experience and a deep commitment to meeting the financial needs of agency owners," said Strakhov.

Strakhov comes to Westfield Bank with more than 35 years of insurance and banking experience, most recently serving at Live Oak Bank as the head of insurance, accounting, tax & law industry lending teams. In his leadership role, Mike's relationships and expertise will open the door to new opportunities to develop agency relationships.

Harriss has over 15 years of banking experience, 10 of which are focused on lending to insurance agencies, becoming a respected lender in the industry. She brings a wealth of knowledge, client relationships, and a commitment to delivering financial solutions for agencies to achieve their goals.

Haskett has 10 years of banking experience and joined the insurance lending vertical in 2018. Prior to that, he worked in a variety of areas across the bank in both sales and support roles for the insurance lending team bringing a wide range of experiences and significant relationships to his current role as a lender.

About Westfield Bank

Since its founding in 2001, Westfield Bank has become one of the leading financial institutions in Northeast Ohio. Westfield Bank provides comprehensive personal, business, and agency banking products and services.

A testament to the positive work culture and efforts in attracting, developing, and retaining top talent, Westfield Bank was honored with a 2023 NorthCoast 99 Award by ERC. The award recognizes the top 99 employers in Northeast Ohio that make a notable difference in the lives of their employees and the economic vitality of their communities. Additionally, the Bank was awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 award from The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com for the fourth year in a row. A workplace that embraces creative thinking, the importance of collaboration, and encourages an innovative mindset are signature to the work philosophy at Westfield Bank and the work environment that supports a positive work-life balance for employees.

Supported by Westfield Insurance, one of the nation's 50 largest property and casualty insurance groups, Westfield Bank has grown to manage more than $2 billion in assets. The group's motto — Sharing Knowledge. Building Trust. — is lived out each day by employees across Northeast Ohio.

Learn more at westfield-bank.com

Christine Van Ausdale

SVP, Marketing & Communications Director

330-661-6285

[email protected]

SOURCE Westfield Bank