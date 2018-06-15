Westfield Garden State Plaza Will Be The Place To "Shop & Dine For A Cause"

Retailers donating 10% of sales on 6/20/18 include:

– 16 Handles

– Bags Plus

– Bar Louie (20% of sales)

– California Pizza Kitchen

– BOSS

– Longchamp

– Marc Cain

– Natura Brasil

– Philosophy

– Salvatore Ferragamo

– Shake Shack

– Tommy Bahama

– Yogibo

Retailers and organizations making a monetary donation include:

– Chick Fil A

– Banana Republic

– LIV UnLtd

– Microsoft

– Neiman Marcus

– Nordstrom

– Tiffany & Co.

– Westfield Garden State Plaza

Visitors to Garden State Plaza can show their support by shopping at the participating retailers and restaurants on June 20th and also by visiting the Westfield Concierge during the months of June and July to make a donation or purchase Paramus Children's Health Foundation bracelets ($5), magnets ($10), or unique note card sets made by members of the community ($20). In addition, all proceeds generated from Westfield Garden State Plaza's summer program, Crayola Artists Passport Camp presented by Mad Science, will also be donated to the organization.

Crayola Artists Passport Camp Link: https://www.westfield.com/gardenstateplaza/events/all-events/mad-science-presents-crayola-artists-passport-camp/48572

About Westfield Garden State Plaza

Westfield Garden State Plaza is a power shopping destination located just minutes from New York City. Anchored by Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Macy's and Lord & Taylor, the property features a new luxury corridor and premium fashion district alongside best brands in every retail category. Attracting approximately 20 million visitors each year, the property's 300+ shops include Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tiffany & Co., Salvatore Ferragamo, Burberry, Tory Burch, Hugo Boss, Sandro, Maje, AX Armani Exchange, PIRCH, Design Within Reach, Zara, and Penhaligon's.

For more information, call 201-843-2121 or www.facebook.com/gardenstateplaza or www.westfield.com/gardenstateplaza .

