Westfield Garden State Plaza Will Be The Place To "Shop & Dine For A Cause"

PARAMUS, N.J., June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the horrific school bus accident that claimed two lives and left dozens injured – some with critical and significant injuries – a number of the retailers and restaurants at Westfield Garden State Plaza will make monetary donations and/or contribute 10% of sales registered on June 20th to the Paramus Children's Health Foundation, with 100% of raised funds to benefit the Paramus East Brook Middle School families.
Retailers donating 10% of sales on 6/20/18 include:
– 16 Handles
– Bags Plus
– Bar Louie (20% of sales)
– California Pizza Kitchen
– BOSS
– Longchamp
– Marc Cain
– Natura Brasil
– Philosophy
– Salvatore Ferragamo
– Shake Shack
– Tommy Bahama
– Yogibo
Retailers and organizations making a monetary donation include:
– Chick Fil A
– Banana Republic
– LIV UnLtd
– Microsoft
– Neiman Marcus
– Nordstrom
– Tiffany & Co.
– Westfield Garden State Plaza
Visitors to Garden State Plaza can show their support by shopping at the participating retailers and restaurants on June 20th and also by visiting the Westfield Concierge during the months of June and July to make a donation or purchase Paramus Children's Health Foundation bracelets ($5), magnets ($10), or unique note card sets made by members of the community ($20). In addition, all proceeds generated from Westfield Garden State Plaza's summer program, Crayola Artists Passport Camp presented by Mad Science, will also be donated to the organization.
Crayola Artists Passport Camp Link: https://www.westfield.com/gardenstateplaza/events/all-events/mad-science-presents-crayola-artists-passport-camp/48572
About Westfield Garden State Plaza
Westfield Garden State Plaza is a power shopping destination located just minutes from New York City. Anchored by Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Macy's and Lord & Taylor, the property features a new luxury corridor and premium fashion district alongside best brands in every retail category. Attracting approximately 20 million visitors each year, the property's 300+ shops include Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tiffany & Co., Salvatore Ferragamo, Burberry, Tory Burch, Hugo Boss, Sandro, Maje, AX Armani Exchange, PIRCH, Design Within Reach, Zara, and Penhaligon's.
For more information, call 201-843-2121 or www.facebook.com/gardenstateplaza or www.westfield.com/gardenstateplaza.
