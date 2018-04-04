Nursing home ratings are taken from the following three sources of data: health inspections, staffing, and quality measures. CMS provides a star rating for each of these three sources, and the three ratings are combined to calculate an overall rating. The rating system was created to help consumers, their families, and caregivers compare nursing homes. Westfield Gardens scores five-stars overall, five stars in nursing staffing, and quality of resident care, and four stars in health inspections. All are much above the state average.

Westfield is also the only local facility contracted to provide care for our veterans through the Veterans Administration and we proudly scored a deficiency free health survey recently by the Veterans Administration.

"Our CMS five-star rating reflects the dedication and commitment of our staff to providing high quality care and services to our community," said Greg Dempsey, administrator of Westfield Gardens for Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Westfield Gardens provides daily physical, occupational, and speech therapy to both short-term and long-term residents to help them reach their goals. The skilled nursing facility is a leading provider of rehabilitation and skilled nursing services in Massachusetts. With an updated facility, compassionate and professional staff, and the highest level of care, they strive to treat each resident like family.

For more information about Westfield Gardens or to schedule a tour, please visit us at www.westfield-phg.com. To contact us directly, please email info@westfield-phg.com or call 413-568-2341.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/westfield-gardens-awarded-five-star-rating-by-cms-300624542.html

SOURCE Westfield Gardens

Related Links

http://www.westfield-phg.com

