Westfield Homes Announces Logan Square: A New Community in Magnolia, TX with Modern Design and Luxurious Features

MAGNOLIA, Texas, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfield Homes is excited to announce the launch of its new community, Logan Square, located off FM 1488 and Egypt Rd in Magnolia, Texas. This prime location is just a short distance from various shopping, retail, and entertainment options and offers homes with open layouts and the signature modern design of Westfield Homes.

"Every home we construct is an embodiment of our dedication to quality, modernity, and smart living," said James Wrigg, VP of Operations at Westfield Homes. "Our new community in Magnolia exemplifies this commitment, providing homeowners with the pinnacle of comfort, convenience, and connectivity."

The community's open layout design promotes a fluid transition between living spaces, creating an environment that is both welcoming for guests and comfortable for everyday life.

The community's open layout design promotes a fluid transition between living spaces, creating an environment that is both welcoming for guests and comfortable for everyday life. Each home has modern touches including luxury countertops, designer cabinets, luxury vinyl plank flooring, smart home technology and much more.

Every home in this community is a testament to thoughtful modern design, characterized by sleek lines, contemporary finishes, and meticulous attention to detail that meets the demands of modern homeowners.

Westfield Homes invites prospective buyers to discover the unique opportunities available in this premier community. For more details on the homes and to arrange a personal tour, prospective buyers can visit the Logan Square website, LoganSquareMagnolia.com, or call 346-615-4901.

About Westfield Homes

Westfield Homes holds a steadfast commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability. Each Westfield home represents a fusion of luxury and functionality, designed to elevate lifestyles and create lasting memories. From meticulously curated designs to state-of-the-art amenities, every aspect of a Westfield home reflects an unwavering dedication to excellence.

Bobby Villagomez

Westfield Homes

346-615-4901

[email protected]

