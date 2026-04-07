Westfield Homes Closes Lots at Meraki Master-Planned Community in Forney, Texas

Established DFW developer Bridge Tower brings its for-sale brand and meticulously designed plans to Tellus Group's newest master-planned community, with homes available in Summer 2026, starting in the low $300s

DALLAS, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfield Homes, a Dallas-Fort Worth homebuilder backed by more than 80 years of combined residential construction and development expertise, announced the closing of lots within Meraki — Tellus Group's newest master-planned community in Forney, Texas. Construction will be underway in the coming weeks, with homes available beginning in Summer 2026.

Meraki is a Tellus Group signature community from the developers behind Windsong Ranch and Mosaic, two of North Texas's most recognized master-planned communities. Westfield Homes was selected as one of a distinguished group of builders for the community, joining American Legend Homes, Bloomfield Homes, Highland Homes, and Perry Homes.

Meraki is exactly the kind of community Westfield Homes was built for—amenity-rich and positioned for long-term demand. Post this

Westfield will offer three floor plans — the single-story Clover (1,720 sq. ft.) and Bluebell (1,815 sq. ft.), and the two-story Mayfield (2,164 sq. ft.) with three- and four-bedroom options. Homes are priced starting in the low $300s.

A Community Designed for the Way Families Live

Located approximately 21 miles east of downtown Dallas in northwest Kaufman County, Meraki is organized around a pedestrian-friendly land plan that integrates scenic trails, linear parks, and connected green spaces throughout the community. Planned amenities include a resort-style pool, fishing pond, lakeside gathering areas, and future on-site Forney ISD schooling. Residents will be zoned to Dewberry Elementary, Smith Intermediate, Leon Brown Middle School, and North Forney High School.

The community's location provides easy access to major employment centers, regional shopping, and healthcare, with a new H.E.B., Home Depot, Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Target expected to open nearby in 2026, and a Texas Health Hospital Forney opening in 2027. Visit the Meraki community website at www.merakiliving.com.

"Meraki is exactly the kind of community Westfield Homes was built for — master-planned, amenity-rich, and positioned in a market with real long-term demand. Being selected alongside builders of this caliber reflects the quality and credibility we've built over decades of work in this industry. We're excited to bring Westfield homes to Forney and to the families who will call Meraki home." — Jackson Su, Co-CEO, Westfield Homes

Delivering Quality at Every Stage of Construction

Every Westfield home at Meraki is built to an elevated standard specification that includes quartz countertops, soft-close cabinetry, luxury vinyl flooring, gas appliances, energy-efficient tankless water heaters, high-performance R-49 attic insulation, EV charger connections, CAT6 high-speed wiring, USB wall outlets, and Z-Wave smart thermostats — delivered as standard inclusions, not optional upgrades.

Buyers can choose from a curated collection of architectural elevations — including Modern Prairie and Modern Traditional styles — each crafted with durable American-made brick and thoughtfully designed to complement Meraki's natural surroundings, along with a selection of refined interior packages such as Cottage Noir, Urban Ivory, and Sandstone Luxe, featuring hand-picked finishes carefully selected and reviewed by the Westfield team.

"We build every home with the same attention to detail we'd want in our own — that's not a tagline, it's how our teams operate on every lot, every day. Meraki gave us a strong land plan and an exceptional developer partner. Our job is to deliver homes that live up to both." — James Wrigg, SVP of Operations, Westfield Homes

About Westfield Homes

Westfield Homes is a Dallas-Fort Worth homebuilder committed to delivering thoughtfully designed residences that balance everyday functionality, modern finishes, and enduring value. Backed by a leadership team with over 80 years of combined industry experience spanning construction operations, land acquisition, civil engineering, and finance, Westfield builds homes for the way people actually live, as parents, professionals, and community members. Westfield Homes is a subsidiary of Bridge Tower Group, a Dallas-based real estate investment and development firm with an established portfolio across residential and commercial asset classes.

Westfield currently has active communities at Meraki in Forney, Jeans Creek in McKinney, and Saddlebrook in Corinth. Homes at Meraki may be toured by appointment beginning late Spring 2026.

For more information, visit www.westfieldhomestx.com or contact the Meraki sales team at [email protected] or 469-629-1013.

MEDIA CONTACT

Westfield Homes at Meraki

469.629.1013

[email protected]

www.westfieldhomestx.com

SOURCE Westfield Homes