Westfield Outdoors® Announces Launch of New Pet Products Brand

Canine Canyon™ Official Brand Reveal Set for 2023 Global Pet Expo®

INDIANAPOLIS, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indianapolis-based company, Westfield Outdoors®, a leader in the outdoor products industry, is excited to announce the launch of Canine Canyon™, a brand of Pawsitively Unique™ pet products made by pet people.

Set to be officially revealed at the 2023 Global Pet Expo® in Orlando, FL. March 22-24, Canine Canyon™ was developed in-house over the course of two years at Westfield Outdoors® by a team of product experts, animal lovers and retail industry veterans. The initial line of Canine Canyon™ products will include pet beds, carriers, packs/bags, food/water bowls and more. Canine Canyon™ products will be available to purchase later this year directly from the company online at Shop Westfield Outdoors®. Plans are already in motion to add more products to the line in the coming years.

The goal of the brand is to offer pet parents a line of thoughtfully designed, high quality products to keep dogs comfortable at home and secure while traveling, while also making it easier to take them on outdoor adventures like camping and hiking.

"Westfield Outdoors® is truly a leader in the outdoor products industry; working with retail giants on a daily basis," Westfield Outdoors® Sr. VP, Product Design, Development, and Marketing (and pet parent) Darin Webb said. "As a result, we have amassed a ton of experience and formed a game-changing team here. We wanted to use our influence and expertise in the retail/product industry to create a brand of pet products that would push the envelope of innovation and provide real value to our customers."

To learn more about Canine Canyon™, visit www.canine-canyon.com or the Westfield Outdoors® corporate website at www.westfieldoutdoors.com. To purchase products, visit shopwestfieldoutdoors.com.

About Westfield Outdoors®

Founded in 2004, Westfield Outdoors® is a retail partner and leading manufacturer of camping gear, as well as other products in the outdoor lifestyle market. Our corporate headquarters are in Indianapolis, Indiana, but we have team members throughout the United States and do business on a global scale.

Our teams can provide in-house design, engineering, content development, and graphic services to deliver solutions that speak directly to the outdoor enthusiast.

And, in addition to partnering with retailers, we have a suite of brands, including Power Ridge®, Timber Ridge®, Busy Bee®, and Canine Canyon™.

SOURCE Westfield Outdoors