Westfield Outdoors® Receives Baby Innovation Award

News provided by

Westfield Outdoors

07 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Busy Bee® Wagon Tapped as 'Stroller Wagon Product of the Year'

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westfield Outdoors® brand Busy Bee® recently received the 2023 Baby Innovation Award's Stroller Wagon Product of the Year for the Metro Stroller Wagon.

The Annual Baby Innovation Awards represents the pinnacle of recognition in the baby care market, aiming to celebrate pioneers who are reshaping the industry and setting new standards for excellence and ingenuity. This year's awards featured over 1,825 nominations from across the globe with categories for many types of products and services in the baby industry.

The Busy Bee® Metro 2-Seat Stroller Wagon was selected for its innovative, feature-rich design which includes a 5-point harness, a removable canopy, rotating wheels, a smooth rolling anti-shock system, and much more.

"Winning an award like this is a great honor," Westfield Outdoors® Sr. VP, Product Design, Development, and Marketing Darin Webb said. "It shows the quality of work we are able to do here at Westfield Outdoors® from a product design and manufacturing standpoint to marketing. As a leader in the outdoor product industry, it further cements our ability to take what we've learned and innovate in other areas."

For more information about Westfield Outdoors® and our suite of brands, including Busy Bee®, please visit our corporate website at www.westfieldoutdoors.com. To purchase any of our products, visit www.shopwestfieldoutdoors.com.

About Westfield Outdoors®

Founded in 2004, Westfield Outdoors® is a retail partner and leading manufacturer of camping gear, as well as other products in the outdoor lifestyle market. Our corporate headquarters are in Indianapolis, Indiana, but we have team members throughout the United States and do business on a global scale.

Our teams can provide in-house design, engineering, content development, and graphic services to deliver solutions that speak directly to the outdoor enthusiast.

And, in addition to partnering with retailers, we have a suite of brands, including Power Ridge®, Timber Ridge®, Busy Bee®, and Canine Canyon™.

SOURCE Westfield Outdoors

