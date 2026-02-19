Westfield Specialty GWP rises above $1.9bn for 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfield Specialty's gross written premium (GWP) reached $1.93bn at the end of 2025, with a Combined Ratio (CR) of 93.1% and underwriting income of $87.2mn, meaning that results came in considerably ahead of plan. The acquisition and retention of high-quality talent in the market have enabled Westfield Specialty to continue to deliver on its original underwriting strategy of building a broad diversified portfolio that is focused on underwriting profitability.

The $1.93bn GWP splits relatively evenly across regions, with 55% of GWP coming from the US business and 45% from Westfield Specialty's International operation, headquartered in London. The US Specialty businesses produced $948mn in GWP, its Surety business produced $105mn in GWP and International businesses delivered $874mn in GWP.

Jack Kuhn, President of Westfield Specialty, said: "Westfield Specialty's success in 2025 was driven by our ability to attract and retain the best talent in the market, supporting our philosophy of empowering underwriters to pursue new risks and broaden our portfolio.

"By investing in the UK, US and Dubai, we've developed strength in depth across our teams, providing best-in-class service to our clients and brokers across the board. The launch of our Luxembourg operation in 2026 marks our strategic expansion into Europe and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to being an agile partner to our brokers and clients, offering flexible solutions that are tailored to their needs across several geographies."

About Westfield Specialty

Westfield Specialty is a prominent specialty insurance carrier, leveraging the financial strength of Westfield, a leading U.S.-based property and casualty insurance company, and the well-established Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200.

Westfield Specialty offers strategic, creative coverage solutions that help protect businesses, recover losses, and assist in driving growth for clients. Westfield Specialty currently underwrites in the U.S., U.K., and Dubai. Westfield Specialty continues to add new lines of business and provide specialty insurance solutions to a global client base.

Learn more at www.westfieldspecialty.com.

About Westfield

Founded in 1848, Westfield is a global leader in property and casualty insurance, delivering superior risk insights and innovative solutions to customers through a portfolio of insurance products. Westfield underwrites commercial, personal, surety and specialty lines of coverage through a network of leading independent agents and brokers in the United States and specialty products through Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200. As a mutual insurance company with a workforce of more than 4,000, Westfield has revenues in excess of $4 billion and more than $11 billion in assets.

Learn more at www.westfieldinsurance.com

