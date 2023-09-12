Westfield Specialty (International) Appoints Joseph England as Chief Underwriting Officer

News provided by

Westfield

12 Sep, 2023, 09:01 ET

WESTFIELD CENTER, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfield SpecialtySM announces Joseph England to join Westfield Specialty (International) as Chief Underwriting Officer reporting to Graham Evans, Executive Vice President and Head of International Insurance. Mr. England brings more than 30 years of specialty underwriting and management experience to the team. The strategic hire of Joseph England continues to build on Westfield's commitment to the international specialty market.

"We are thrilled to have Joe join Westfield Specialty International and be a part of our executive team," Graham Evans commented. "Joe will lead our international underwriting strategy as we continue to evolve the Westfield Specialty business globally. His extensive underwriting experience in the London and Lloyd's markets, alongside a proven track record in managing high performing specialty businesses, will be a major asset to our operation."

Westfield Specialty brings deep underwriting experience and product line expertise to the international specialty market. Westfield Specialty President Jack Kuhn said, "Adding Joe to our team will support our further expansion into new markets as we focus on building our products, staff, and broker relationships. As we continue to explore new opportunities, we will remain methodical, strategic, and focused on profitability."

Westfield Specialty continues to experience successful, rapid growth. In 2022, Westfield Specialty wrote $1 billion in gross written premium and by year end 2023 is expected to surpass $1.3 billion in gross written premium.

Westfield Specialty launched in July 2021 and currently underwrites six lines of business in the United States: E&S excess casualty, E&S property, environmental, financial institutions, management liability, and professional lines. Westfield Specialty International evolved from Westfield's acquisition of the existing Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200 in February 2023 and is currently underwriting nine lines of business: accident and health, casualty, credit and political risks, marine, offshore energy, professional liability, property, terror and political violence, and warranty and indemnity.

Westfield Specialty will continue to add new lines of business and provide specialty insurance solutions.

About Westfield
Westfield was founded in 1848 by a small group of hard-working farmers who believed in the promise of the future and the power of the individual. Today, 175 years later, as a leading U.S.-based property and casualty insurance company with $8.5 billion in GAAP assets, Westfield underwrites commercial, personal, surety, and specialty lines of coverage through a network of over 1,000 leading independent agents and brokers. Westfield recently acquired Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200, establishing the company as a global franchise. Learn more at www.westfieldinsurance.com

SOURCE Westfield

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.