Westfield Specialty Reports $1.18 Billion GWP and 94.3% Combined Ratio in H1 2026

Gross written premium increased 25% year over year as both U.S. and International platforms delivered profitable growth.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfield Specialty today reported gross written premium of $1.18 billion through June 30, 2026, an increase of 25% from the prior-year period. The company delivered a 94.3% combined ratio.

For the second quarter, gross written premium increased 20% year over year to $622 million, with a 93.3% combined ratio. Continued premium growth, operating leverage and disciplined expense management supported profitable underwriting amid increasingly competitive market conditions.

The Specialty U.S. platform, including Surety, generated $642 million in gross written premium, an increase of 26% year over year, and delivered a 93.7% combined ratio. Performance reflected strong new-business momentum and broad-based growth across the platform, partially offset by disciplined underwriting actions in areas experiencing more competitive market conditions. Operating leverage and focused expense management continued to support profitable growth.

Specialty International generated $540 million in gross written premium, an increase of 23% year over year, and delivered a 94.8% combined ratio. Growth reflected continued execution of the platform's diversification strategy, investments in underwriting talent, stronger broker engagement, and increasing contributions from recently established capabilities.

Jack Kuhn, President, Westfield Specialty commented, "We are pleased with our half-year results. We continue to gain the benefits of all the investments we have made across the portfolio. These strong results are the byproduct of having a broad diversified portfolio, disciplined underwriting strategies, and the continued focus on expense management."

About Westfield Specialty

Westfield Specialty is a prominent specialty insurance carrier that combines global reach with local market expertise, supported by the financial strength of Westfield, a leading U.S.-based property and casualty insurance company, the well-established Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200, and our Luxembourg-based European company platform. Westfield Specialty delivers strategic, creative coverage solutions designed to help protect businesses, mitigate risk, and assist in driving growth for clients.

Working collaboratively with brokers and insureds, our team structures coverage that reflects the realities of today's risk environment. Westfield Specialty underwrites across the U.S., Europe, the London market, and MENA, with offices in the U.S., London, Dubai, and Luxembourg, and continues to expand specialty insurance and reinsurance capabilities to meet an evolving risk landscape.

Learn more at www.westfieldspecialty.com.

About Westfield

Founded in 1848, Westfield is a global leader in property and casualty insurance, delivering superior risk insights and innovative solutions to customers through a portfolio of insurance products. Westfield underwrites commercial, personal, surety, and specialty lines of coverage through a network of leading independent agents and brokers in the United States and specialty products through Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200. As a mutual insurance company with a workforce of more than 4,000, Westfield has revenues in excess of $4 billion and more than $11 billion in assets.

Learn more at www.westfieldinsurance.com.

SOURCE Westfield Specialty