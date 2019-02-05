Westfield World Trade Center And Tribeca Roll Out The Red Carpet For The Return Of "Tribeca Drive-in: Dinner And A Movie"

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Westfield World Trade Center will roll out the red carpet for the Tribeca Drive-In: Dinner and a Movie film screening series, organized in partnership with the team behind the Tribeca Film Festival, and taking place from Thursday, February 21st to Sunday, February 24th – just in time for this year's major awards season!

During the four-day series, visitors to Westfield World Trade Center's magnificent Oculus in Lower Manhattan will be able to enjoy free movie screenings of past Oscar®-nominated and Oscar®-winning fan favorite films:

Thursday (2/21, 7pm ) - As Good as It Gets (1997) - Directed by James L. Brooks , starring Jack Nicholson , Helen Hunt , Greg Kinnear , Cuba Gooding Jr., and Skeet Ulrich. When a gay artist is assaulted and hospitalized, his cranky neighbor must care for his dog, triggering a change in formerly selfish attitude. Two Oscar wins and five Oscar nominations.

) - (1997) - Directed by , starring , , , Cuba Gooding Jr., and Skeet Ulrich. When a gay artist is assaulted and hospitalized, his cranky neighbor must care for his dog, triggering a change in formerly selfish attitude. Two Oscar wins and five Oscar nominations. Friday (2/22, 7pm ) - Field of Dreams (1989) - Directed by Phil Alden Robinson . This three time Oscar nominee for Best Picture, Best Screenplay, and Best Original Score, is a fantasy about a farmer who builds a ballpark in his cornfield, where long-dead Major Leaguers gather to play.

) - (1989) - Directed by . This three time Oscar nominee for Best Picture, Best Screenplay, and Best Original Score, is a fantasy about a farmer who builds a ballpark in his cornfield, where long-dead Major Leaguers gather to play. Saturday (2/23, 12pm ) - Hugo (2011) - Directed by Martin Scorsese . A young orphan lives in a train station in 1930s Paris and tries to repair a mechanical man built by his father. Five Oscar Wins and six Oscar nominations.

) - (2011) - Directed by . A young orphan lives in a train station in 1930s and tries to repair a mechanical man built by his father. Five and six Oscar nominations. Saturday (2/23, 7pm) - E.T. (1982) - Directed by Steven Spielberg . A lonely boy befriends a homesick alien stranded on Earth and attempts to help him find a way home. Four Oscar wins and 5 Oscar nominations.

(1982) - Directed by . A lonely boy befriends a homesick alien stranded on Earth and attempts to help him find a way home. Four Oscar wins and 5 Oscar nominations. Sunday (2/24, 12pm ) - Finding Neverland (2004) - Directed by Marc Forster . A biography of playwright J.M. Barrie focusing on his relationship with a young widow and her sons, and the role it played in inspiring the children's classic Peter Pan. One Oscar win and six Oscar nominations.

Before the films, visitors attending the screenings will be able to enjoy live music performances presented by Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI); relax in custom-designed seating lounges; explore special fashion and accessories vitrines curated by local influencer and personal shopper Samantha Brown; take advantage of one-of-a-kind, Hollywood-inspired photo ops; and partake in exclusive food and beverage service provided by some of Westfield World Trade Center's tastiest restaurants and eateries, including: Epicerie Boulud, Eataly NYC Downtown, Nunu Chocolates, and Sugarfina.

"As film fans, awards season is the most wonderful time of year in Tribeca, so we are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Westfield World Trade Center for a very special Oscar edition of our fan favorite Drive-In series," said Cara Cusumano, Tribeca's Director of Programming. "We hope everyone will join us, inside this time, for a look back at some of our favorite nominees of all time as we finalize our ballots for the 2019 winners."

"Award-winning films in an award-winning setting – what better way for our visitors to enjoy all we have to offer inside Westfield World Trade Center!" said Shari Hyman, Vice President and General Manager of Westfield World Trade Center. "We are excited that our continued partnership with Tribeca Films makes this unique experience possible."

Screenings are free and open to the public. Tickets may be reserved in advance on Eventbrite. Admittance and seating is first-come, first-served.

For more information on the series, including daily menus and artist information, please visit: www.westfield.com/wtc/dinner-and-a-movie.

