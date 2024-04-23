Westfleet Advisors Announces James Batson as New Chief Operating Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfleet Advisors, the premier U.S. litigation finance advisory firm, is delighted to announce the appointment of James "Jim" Batson as its new Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Batson, widely recognized as a leader in litigation finance, brings an extensive portfolio of expertise, including nearly a decade at Omni Bridgeway, most recently as its US Co-CIO, and a former partnership at Liddle & Robinson.

Jim Batson of Westfleet Advisors

"We are thrilled to welcome Jim to Westfleet," said Charles Agee, Founder and CEO of Westfleet Advisors. "His impressive track record and deep industry knowledge align perfectly with our strategic goals. Jim's leadership is set to drive significant growth, reinforcing Westfleet's role as an essential advisor in the increasingly complex litigation finance market."

"At a time when the litigation finance industry has reached a critical juncture, requiring sophisticated understanding to navigate its complexities, I am excited to join Westfleet Advisors," said Mr. Batson. "The industry's growth and the diversification of funding options have made it imperative for clients to seek knowledgeable and experienced advisors. Westfleet's long-established expertise in advising on deal structures, pricing, and market trends positions us uniquely to guide our clients to the most advantageous outcomes. I look forward to advancing our mission to deliver unmatched advisory services in this dynamic sector."

Mr. Batson's prior roles have honed his skills in developing growth strategies and enhancing client services, with a strong focus on operational excellence and strategic advisory for complex legal disputes.

"Jim's deep understanding of the industry's needs and his proven leadership abilities will be instrumental as we expand our advisory services and deepen our engagement with the market," added Agee.

About Westfleet Advisors

Westfleet Advisors is the leading litigation finance advisor in the United States. Founded in 2013, the company has been instrumental in promoting transparency and efficiency in the litigation finance market. With a team of seasoned experts active since 1998, Westfleet provides clients and their attorneys with essential resources and insights necessary for navigating successful litigation financing.

