Westgate Foundation Donates $1.5 Million to Benefit Resort Communities and Team Members Nationwide

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westgate Foundation, the philanthropic charity of Westgate Resorts, announced today that it has donated $1 million in grants to benefit 59 community-focused organizations across the United States. In addition, the foundation also made a $500,000 contribution to the company's Team Member Crisis Fund, offering financial support to Team Members who encounter unforeseen circumstances in their personal lives.

"Creating lasting change for families, veterans, our incredible Team Members and individuals transitioning into or back into the workforce remain the Westgate Foundation's top priority," said Jill Bosley, vice president of the Westgate Foundation & Community Affairs. "The 59 charitable groups we have the honor of supporting represent best-in-class philanthropic work in their respective areas. We are proud that each grant will make an immediate and lasting impact."

Each recipient organization was selected based on its charitable excellence and efforts to support one of Westgate Foundation's key pillars, including family stability, military and veteran services, as well as workforce readiness.

Over the last five years, the foundation has invested more than $6 million to support Westgate's resort communities and its Team Members. Through these partnerships, Westgate Foundation acts as a catalyst for positive change.

ABOUT WESTGATE RESORTS

Westgate Resorts is the largest privately held timeshare company in the world and one of the largest resort developers in the United States. Founded in 1982 by David Siegel, the company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with a total of 21 themed destination resorts nationwide, including seven Orlando hotel resorts.

Westgate Resorts locations feature more than 13,500 luxury villas and hotel rooms in popular vacation destinations throughout the United States such as Orlando and Cocoa Beach, Florida; New York City, New York; Park City, Utah; Las Vegas, Nevada; Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Williamsburg, Virginia; Branson, Missouri; and Mesa, Arizona.

In 2022, the company launched the cutting-edge World of Westgate (WOW) Loyalty Program, an exclusive program that rewards Westgate Owners and hotel guests with prestigious perks and privileges at no added cost.

