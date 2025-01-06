Westgate Resorts Announces Key Leadership Appointments & Executive Promotions

Organizational Updates Position the Company for Growth in 2025

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Westgate Resorts is pleased to announce a series of leadership appointments and executive promotions as part of a broader plan to position the company for future growth in 2025 and beyond.

"This year will be a year marked by growth and strategic investments," said Westgate Resorts CEO Jim Gissy. "We're excited to introduce these new leaders who will enable our business to scale and deliver the best possible experience for our owners and guests. These same individuals will also mentor the next generation of leaders within our organization."

Organizational Updates Position Westgate Resorts for Growth in 2025 Post this

Mitch Less – Chief Operating Officer

Mitch Less has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Westgate Resorts. Less will oversee Resort Operations, Food & Beverage, IT, Risk Management and several other critical areas, working directly with company leadership to execute Westgate's strategic business plan. He brings over 35 years of industry experience, having served as a Partner at Grant Thornton, where he specialized in the hospitality and real estate sectors. Less has worked with prestigious brands like Ritz-Carlton, Marriott and Hilton, as well as with large family-owned businesses such as Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits.

John Willman – Chief Financial Officer

John Willman, a 30-year veteran of Westgate, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Since joining the company in 1994, Willman has played a crucial role in transforming Westgate's finance operations, including overseeing its financial reporting and loan portfolio. In his new role, Willman will continue to lead Mortgage Operations, Accounts Services and Financial Planning & Analysis, focusing on building a world-class finance function to support the company's expansion plans. He was recently appointed to the Board of Directors of the American Resort Development Association (ARDA).

Jared Saft – Chief Business & Strategy Officer

Jared Saft, an 18-year veteran of Westgate, has been promoted to Chief Business & Strategy Officer and will continue to lead marketing, hotel sales, product development and owner services, while also overseeing the company's long-term growth strategy. In addition, he will also oversee Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino and Human Resources. Saft played a key role in the successful launch of Westgate's loyalty program, World of Westgate (WOW), and has led several important initiatives, including the company's partnership with Choice Hotels and the development of Westgate University. In addition to his role at Westgate, Saft serves as Chair-Elect of ARDA.

Dana Wadsworth – Chief of Staff & Senior Vice President of VOA

Dana Wadsworth, a 29-year veteran of Westgate, is being promoted to Chief of Staff, while also retaining her role as Senior Vice President of VOA, Westgate's timeshare trial program. Wadsworth joined Westgate in 1995 and has progressively taken on more leadership responsibilities, most recently leading the VOA department to record sales growth.

Garrett Stump – Senior Vice President of Owner Services & Inventory Management

Garrett Stump, a 24-year veteran of Westgate, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Owner Services & Inventory Management. Stump will focus on enhancing customer service and expanding Westgate's timeshare offerings, building on the success of the World of Westgate (WOW) Loyalty Program.

Chad Severance – Senior Vice President of Development & Design

Chad Severance will now oversee Westgate's Development & Design team to ensure the company continues to deliver best-in-class resorts and experiences. Severance brings over 25 years of experience in construction and development, with a background working at Disney, Universal Creative and Elite International.

Alex Velazquez – Senior Vice President of Digital Marketing & Creative Services

Alex Velazquez has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Digital Marketing & Creative Services. In recent years, Velazquez has built a world-class digital marketing team, and his new role will focus on further integrating Westgate's marketing and consumer engagement strategies.

Heather Tritchel & Sam King – Senior Vice Presidents of Specialty Marketing

Heather Tritchel and Sam King have been promoted to Senior Vice Presidents of Specialty Marketing. Both have long tenures at Westgate, with Tritchel having held key roles in marketing growth and King having led successful projects in the company's specialty marketing and IT departments.

David Alexander Siegel & Daniel Siegel – Co-Vice Presidents of Real Estate

David Alexander Siegel and Daniel Siegel have been promoted to Co-Vice Presidents of Real Estate. Both have successfully managed several major real estate investments for Westgate and are now tasked with growing this area of the business, including overseeing large land holdings for future development.

For more information on Westgate Resorts, its collection of leading destination properties, career opportunities and more, please visit www.WestgateResorts.com.

Contact:

The Zimmerman Agency

[email protected]

SOURCE Westgate Resorts