Westgate Resorts Recognized within the 'Overall' and 'Culture and Leisure' Categories

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westgate Resorts announced today that U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, has named it as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the "Overall" and "Culture and Leisure" categories.

According to U.S. News & World Report, a company had to score well above average nationally and/or in its industry to earn a "best" award. The top rated 300 companies overall and top rated 25% of companies in their industry are ultimately awarded the "best" title – both of which Westgate Resorts ranked in.

Westgate Resorts Named One of the 'Best Companies to Work For' in U.S. News & World Report's 2024-2025 Rankings Post this

"At Westgate, we strive to be a haven for the hospitality industry's leading talent nationwide," said Westgate Resorts' Chief Operating Officer Mark Waltrip. "We are continually enhancing benefits and strengthening support for our Team Members. They are the driving force behind Westgate's position as an industry leader in experience-based destination resorts, and it is a great privilege to celebrate this collaborative win with them."

Several key factors for what makes an ideal workplace were taken into consideration. They are quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

U.S. News & World Report's evaluation of how a company performs in each metric was based on subjective analysis through a selection of publicly available employee opinions and other information.

With 22 full-service resorts in premiere destinations throughout the United States, Westgate Resorts employs approximately 8,000 Team Members across the country and provides a wide range of careers offering a variety of benefits and professional development opportunities.

Westgate Resorts is proud to offer a version of its World of Westgate (WOW) Loyalty Program just for Team Members. The program offers exclusive Team Member deals, annual resort credits for Team Members up to $200 per year, food and beverage discounts, waived resort fees and so much more – all through the Westgate Resorts Mobile App.

For more information on career opportunities available at Westgate Resorts, please visit www.WestgateResorts.com/Careers.

Jana Abernathy

The Zimmerman Agency

[email protected]

SOURCE Westgate Resorts