WestGene Spearheads Oncology Breakthroughs at the 3rd mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit

CHENGDU, China, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off the New Year with remarkable achievements, Chengdu-based WestGene made a significant impact at the 3rd mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit in Berlin, Germany. Renowned for her pivotal role in mRNA research, Dr. Xiangrong Song, co-founder and CEO of WestGene, presented the latest advances in the company's oncology sector, with a special focus on mRNA-based cancer vaccines.

The Summit, held January 23-25, is a key event in the field of mRNA drug development, attracting over 200 specialists from various parts of the world. This year's discussions highlighted the versatility of mRNA technology in addressing novel diseases and emphasized the importance of global collaboration in drug development and access. Insights from influential bodies such as WHO, CEPI, and EMA, as well as industry giants such as Pfizer, Sanofi, Moderna, Merck, BioNTech and CureVac, focused on the application of AI and ML in mRNA research, overcoming regulatory complexities, and advances in therapeutic development and manufacturing.

In her keynote, Dr. Song discussed updates and interim data on mRNA-based cancer vaccines targeting EBV-associated cancers and HBV positive liver cancer. She discussed WestGene's breakthroughs in the treatment of specific cancers such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, NKT lymphoma, HBV-related hepatocellular carcinoma and colorectal cancer, highlighting the safety and efficacy established by the IIT clinical trial data. This speech underscored the transformative impact of WestGene's mRNA therapy in the field of oncology.

The EBV-associated cancer vaccine, a prominent project in WestGene's portfolio of over 20 mRNA initiatives, has overcome significant hurdles such as tumor vaccine efficacy and immunogenicity. Its rapid production and cost-effectiveness, coupled with its high efficacy and low toxicity, significantly improve patient accessibility, and provide a more viable treatment option for a broader patient base. This innovation was especially recognized at the 2022 National Disruptive Technology Innovation Competition, where WestGene triumphed as the only winner in the mRNA category among 2,800 entries, cementing its status as a pioneer in the biotech industry in China.

Founded by two visionary scientists, Dr. Wei Yuquan and Dr. Xiangrong Song, WestGene Biotech is dedicated to pioneering the field of mRNA therapeutics. Focusing on the development of avant-garde mRNA therapeutics, the company aims to consolidate its position in the global biopharmaceutical market, backed by its robust technological infrastructure and exclusive intellectual property rights.

2023 marked a year of monumental progress for WestGene, with the acquisition of a U.S. patent for its innovative LNP delivery technology and government approval for a key project in AI-driven mRNA drug design for cancer vaccine development and protein replacement. This project, along with its extensive pipeline, positions WestGene at the forefront of biopharmaceutical innovation and research.

