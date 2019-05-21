Westin Edina Galleria Wins Marriott International 2018 Hotel Of The Year Award For Distinctive Premium Brand

EDINA, Minn., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westin Edina Galleria has been awarded Hotel of the Year, Distinctive Premium Brand in the North American East Region. This award is presented to hotels within Marriott International who focus on executing the brand promise while driving overall balance scorecard.

The criteria for the exclusive Marriott International Hotel of the Year award includes:

Year over Year Guest and Event Satisfaction Surveys, Revenue per Occupied Room (RevPar), Revenue per Occupied Room Index (RevPar Index) and Average Daily Rate

Associate Engagement

Best performers in the following areas: Brand Strategy, Leadership, Balanced Scored, Culture and Overcoming Challenges, Integration

Throughout 2018 The Westin Edina Galleria held its position as a leader in the market and grew total revenues by 6.7% by year end with a yearly total of 54,966 occupied rooms. The Westin Edina Galleria achieved REVPAR (revenue per occupied room) growth of $6.51 or 5%, despite having 5,389 rooms out of order for a complete room refresh in 2018.

The Westin Edina Galleria spent 2018 focusing on its goal to be the best hotel outside of downtown Minneapolis and the market rate leader. The Westin Edina Galleria leveraged the admiration of the global Westin brand, then propelled one step further through customized brand programming and activation, strengthening the reputation as one of the best hotels in the Minneapolis area. The Westin Edina Galleria leads in guest service, experiences and product, consistently ranking in the top one percent within the brand since its opening in 2008. In 2018, The Westin Edina Galleria celebrated its 10th anniversary of delivering service excellence and creating memorable experiences for our guests. The Westin Edina Galleria has had the luxury of having the same ownership group and management company the entire 10 years and our GSS scores are a direct result of that.

"Our culture is one of inclusion, diversity, compassion and service excellence both inside and outside our property. We take every opportunity to extend our pillars of wellness into our community and we are humbled and proud to partner with local non-profit entities that serve the surrounding area, in which many of our associates live," explains Matt Truskolaski, General Manager. Thank you to our guests and our dedicated team who consistently provide true hospitality! We are proud and honored to be awarded 2018 Hotel of the Year; Distinctive Premium Brand category by Marriott International," Matt Truskolaski.

The ten-year-old property has been honored with numerous awards since opening, including being named Hotel of the Year by the Minnesota Lodging Association and Best Guest Experience rating in The Westin Portfolio for multiple years. Each member of The Westin Edina Galleria's team takes pride in getting to know both new and repeat guests and providing personalized, instinctive service.

About Westin Edina Galleria

The Westin Edina Galleria, the acclaimed Westin hotel of the year, combines modern elegance with a sophisticated atmosphere. Connected to Edina Galleria Shopping Center at 3201 Galleria in the heart of Edina, Minnesota, this Edina hotel offers award-winning dining options and exquisite art collections, making this the destination of choice for visitors to Minnesota. For more information and reservations, visit www.westinedinagalleria.com or call (952) 567-5000 or (888) 627-8245.

